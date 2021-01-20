Jonathan Ogurchak and Mihai Ivascu Discuss Knowledge, Then and Now, with Fotis Georgiadis
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
It’s going to take some time. If everyone could bring a solution to market, you’d see many more entrepreneurs and far fewer employees. Even with the most aggressive development cycles, you’re still going to need time to get from nothing to something.
It’s OK to adjust over time. When we started STACK, there was no real notion of the scale that we could look to capture. Now, we’re trying to find ways to stay on top of the use cases and not let any of our clients down.
Don’t start a business in a terrible selling environment. Not that anyone could have predicted the year that 2020 evolved into, but the forward movement that we anticipated was quickly halted from a sales perspective. However,
Use every moment you can as a positive. We were able to adapt our poor sales time into an opportunity to further build and refine the product. We had greater strides in 4 months product-wise than we did in the entire year prior thanks to this slowed period.
Your biggest competitor will be yourself. It’s easy to overthink and worry about progress, particularly in a new organization. Your mind can do funny things as you start to worry when really, you may just be competing against yourself. Being able to center your expectations, then recenter them, and repeat that process, instead of looking at what’s going on around you — you’ll set yourself to be the most successful.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
Too many areas in healthcare are commoditized. Solutions that could have the most benefit to the most people — like patients — are restricted to help drive market share. For patients to experience the maximum benefit, there needs to be a more standard approach to delivery of care that takes the market share component out of it (and just maybe STACK and some of the other projects we’re developing can help to be a catalyst of eliminating market share and barriers for healthcare stakeholders). That “rising tide raises all ships” mentality could truly help to inspire more informed, collaborative patient care.
The complete interview is available here
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. Always ask questions. I am not a tech guy. I am an entrepreneur, so for me, it is very important to ask all the questions I may have. There are no wrong questions, and more importantly, you can learn something from the answers you receive.
2. Surround yourself with smart people. For example, at Modex, I am surrounded by a great team of tech developers that are able to imagine the technologies of tomorrow. It is important to allocate time for scouting and hiring the best people.
3. Take time to prepare yourself before any meeting. You never know when a new opportunity arises. So you always have to be prepared and ready to answer any question.
4. Take chances. As an entrepreneur, you have to be ready to risk it all in order to succeed.
5. Say no. If you think that an idea doesn’t represent you, or it might affect you in the long term, you should be able to say no. Choose fights that are worth fighting.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
It’s not my job or my role to inspire movements, but if you want to play this game… I will say this: fewer politicians, more technicians, that is my kind of movement.
Read the full interview here
