Westminster Barracks - DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 0120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, mile marker 10, Brattleboro

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Tod Davis

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/20/21, at approximately 0120 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane numerous times while speeding. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-91 south, near mile marker 10 in Brattleboro. The operator, Tod Davis, 50, was screened and subsequently arrested for DUI #1. He was processed for the offense and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/21

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658