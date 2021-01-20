Westminster Barracks - DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100275
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 0120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, mile marker 10, Brattleboro
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Tod Davis
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/20/21, at approximately 0120 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane numerous times while speeding. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-91 south, near mile marker 10 in Brattleboro. The operator, Tod Davis, 50, was screened and subsequently arrested for DUI #1. He was processed for the offense and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/21
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658