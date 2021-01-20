International Travel Awards 2020 Winners Announced
International Travel Awards by KSA aim to recognise and reward the best performers in tourism and hotel industry around the world
International Travel Awards 2021 Nominations are Open NOW !! Hotels, Tourism Boards, Attractions and All Tourism companies are invited to Nominate”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Travel Awards by KSA aim to recognise and reward the best performers in tourism and hotel industry around the world
— - Karthik, Director - International Travel Awards
International Travel Awards by KSA is a pinnacle of achievement in the travel and tourism industry offering International recognition as voted by guests, traveler's and industry players alike. International Travel Awards is an annual event with a mission to recognise and reward the excellent performers in the travel industry from multiple categories including Tourism Boards, Hotels, Luxury Hotels, Villas, Travel Companies, Attractions and Theme parks.
Our dedicated judges come from a wide variety of backgrounds, each bringing many years of experience, skills and enthusiasm which is necessary to select, promote and showcase the participants on an international stage.Our Jury team spent an enormous amount of time in reviewing each nominee, understanding their USP and making sure the right company is chosen as a winner of International travel awards each year. Every winner receives an ample amount of marketing and branding opportunities worldwide.
International Travel Awards is organised by KSA Tourism Marketing & PR Company, Having over a decade of experience in promoting and branding over 5,000+ global tourism brands around the world.
There were over 1,200+ nominees participated in the year 2020 award program and the winners are as below,
International Travel Awards Winners 2020
Vivanta, Kathmandu - Nepal 's Best 4 Star Corporate Hotel 2020
Kinta Riverfront Hotel & Suites - Ipoh's Best 4 Star Hotel 2020
Hilton Kyiv - Ukraine 's Best 5 Star Business Hotel 2020
Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay - Turkey 's Best Luxury Beach Resort 2020
Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport - Africa’s 's Best 4 Star Airport Hotel 2020
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr - Abu Dhabi 's Best 5 Star BeachFront Hotel 2020
Kalldeen Luxury Accommodation - Hawke's Bay 's Best Luxury Boutique Resort 2020
The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel - Qatar 's Best 5 Star Business Hotel 2020
CROWNE PLAZA NAIROBI AIRPORT - Nairobi's Best 5 Star Airport Hotel 2020
Sura Hagia Sophia Hotel - Turkey 's Best Luxury Hotel 2020
Aloft Kathmandu Thamel - Nepal 's Best 5 Star City Hotel 2020
Grand Hotel Poltu Quatu - Sardinia 's Best 5 Star Leisure Resort 2020
Grafton Street Studios by City Break Apartments - Leinster 's Best Boutique Serviced Apartments 2020
Hammam Spa by Cela - Best Luxury Day Spa in Canada 2020
Ponha Aqui o Seu Pezinho - Best Unique Experience Spa in Portugal 2020
Paradise Hotels and Spa - Tuscany's Best Hotel Chain 2020
Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi - Middle East 's Best Water Theme Park 2020
Bayat Hotels Saudi Arabia 's - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel 2020
Dark Sky Alqueva Official Observatory - Europe's Best Emerging Attraction 2020
ASADOR ,Bayat Hotel - Best Spanish Cuisine in Saudi Arabia 2020
Warner Bros World - Middle East 's Best Theme Park 2020
Dark Sky® Alqueva - Europe's Best Emerging Destination 2020
COMO Cocoa Island - Asia's Best Luxury Water Villa Resort 2020
Kandima Maldives - Best luxury Family beach resort in Maldives 2020
Maldives - Best International island Holiday Destination 2020
The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud - Bali's Best 5 Star Leisure Resort 2020
Le Grand Bellevue - Switzerland's Best 5 Star Hotel 2020
Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa - Jordan's Best 5 Star Beach Hotel 2020
Deluxe Holiday Homes - Dubai 's Best Holiday Homes Rental Company 2020
Ultimate Driving Club - Oman 's Best Adventure Tour Operator 2020
ANTROPOLIO - Kiev 's Best Adventure Tour Operator 2020
Old Cars Havana - Cuba 's Best Tourism Development Project 2020
ALHIND TOURS AND TRAVELS - India 's Best Group Travel Company 2020
Ultimate Driving Tours - United Kingdom 's Best Luxury Tour Operator 2020
Travel Connection Maldives Pvt Ltd - Maldives 's Best Tour Operator 2020
Hello Nature Adventure Tours Ltd - British Columbia 's Best Adventure Tour Operator 2020
Portugal Dive - Portugal 's Best Adventure Tour Operator 2020
Equilibri Travel - Croatia's Best Travel Agency 2020
Amity Tours - Chile's Best Adventure Tour Operator 2020
Travel CEO - Best Travel Agency Software & Best Travel CRM Software 2020
**** Nominations for Year 2021 is Open NOW ****
Nominate for International Travel Awards 2021 !!!
karthikai Selvam
KSA Enterprise
+91 73958 28858
awards@ksaenterprise.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
International Travel Awards 2020 Winners