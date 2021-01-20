SCCG Management and Stack Digital Strengthen US SEO Resources for Online Sports Betting, iGaming, and eCommerce

SCCG Management and Stack Digital Company Logos

SCCG Management and Stack Digital have joined forces in the United States to provide strategic SEO services for digital commerce and marketing companies.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, founder of SCCG Management, announced today that they are partnering with England and Wales-based Stack Digital. This move extends Stack Digital's specialized expertise in strategic SEO to SCCG Management's key US partners in digital commerce and iGaming.

Material released by SCCG describes the value Stack Digital brings to the iGaming and eCommerce space as "an incisive understanding of the specific needs of online sports wagering companies, and iGaming operators, for highly qualified consumer traffic."

Said Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, "Strategic SEO as a discipline is most effective when there is a deep understanding of the needs of the consumers we want to reach. It becomes nearly magical when the team knows how to synthesize these processes to get in front of the non-obvious but still highly qualified and engaged consumers. It just isn't possible to quickly educate non-specialized digital marketing teams on the nuanced natures of the consumer audiences found in iGaming and sports wagering in the US."

David Calvert, Marketing Director of Stack Digital, said, "We are passionate about what we do for our clients, and have been ready for some time now to grow into the expanding US market. Together with SCCG, we can quickly begin to deploy our team in support of the sports betting and iGaming operators who can benefit from our decades of experience in the mature UK and European markets."

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management specializes in sports betting, iGaming talent acquisition, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management and governmental affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Website: sccgmanagement.com

ABOUT STACK DIGITAL

Located in the North East of England and with a global presence, Stack Digital is a performance iGaming SEO and eCommerce PPC agency with over 15 years of experience in the space.

Website: stackdigital.co.uk