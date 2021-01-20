News Release - Residential Fire Bennington- No injuries

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Bennington, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Shaftsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 21B300146

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Steve Dumont - Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/18/21 Approximately 7:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 306 Safford Street, Bennington, Vermont

Homeowner: Bill Driscoll, Bennington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 18, 2021, at approximately 1937 hours, the Bennington Police Department received a report of smoke inside the residence of 306 Safford Street, Bennington, VT. The Bennington Fire Department was dispatched to the residence. Upon arrival they located heavy smoke inside the residence. The building quickly ignited and heavy flame was observed exiting the rear windows of the first floor. Fire suppression efforts quickly ensued as the fire began to grow climbing the exterior of the structure and extend to the Roof. Suppression efforts were successful, and the building was saved with fire damage contained to the rear of the building and Roof. The Bennington Fire Department was assisted by the Bennington Rural and Pownal Fire Departments.

There were no reports of injury. All occupants of the residence were evacuated without injury.

As part of his scene assessment, Bennington Fire Chief Jim Wright contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The investigation revealed the owner had discarded, what he believed to be cold pellet stove ashes, into a garbage can inside the residence.

This fire remains under investigation, however, is NOT considered suspicious.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the Division of Fire Safety would like to remind people to discard any heating system ashes outside in a safe location away from any combustible materials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

VSP Records Request