TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Inauguration Bridge Closures

The following bridges will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists beginning Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6 am. These closures will remain in effect until 6 am, Thursday, January 21. See below for information specific to each of the affected bridges:

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – East bound traffic will be closed to all vehicles entering the city. West bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.

– East bound traffic will be closed to all vehicles entering the city. West bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city. Arlington Memorial Bridge – No traffic allowed in either direction.

– No traffic allowed in either direction. I-395 & 14th Street Bridge – North bound traffic will be closed to all vehicles entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.

The following bridges will have commercial vehicle restrictions, but remain open to local vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists beginning on January 19, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time as commercial vehicles will not be allowed access. These will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21. See below for information specific to each of the affected bridges:

South Capitol Street/Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge – North bound lanes will have commercial vehicle restrictions but remain open to local traffic. South bound traffic will flow normally, toward Maryland.

– North bound lanes will have commercial vehicle restrictions but remain open to local traffic. South bound traffic will flow normally, toward Maryland. 11th Street Bridge – Travel lanes into the Navy Yard area will have commercial vehicle restrictions but remain open to local traffic.

– Travel lanes into the Navy Yard area will have commercial vehicle restrictions but remain open to local traffic. John Phillip Sousa (Pennsylvania Ave.) Bridge – Travel lanes west toward downtown will have commercial vehicle restrictions but open to local traffic. South bound traffic will flow normally, toward Maryland.

– Travel lanes west toward downtown will have commercial vehicle restrictions but open to local traffic. South bound traffic will flow normally, toward Maryland. Key Bridge – will remain open, but access to Whitehurst Freeway will be closed. Traffic from the Key Bridge will make a left turn onto Canal Rd/MacArthur Blvd and local traffic may go right on M Street. East bound on M Street will have commercial vehicle restrictions.

Essential employees who normally cross these bridges to access their place of employment are encouraged to seek access to Washington from the east via 295 North at E. Capitol St., Benning Rd. or New York Ave. (Route 50).

Additionally, drivers will be able to enter Washington from the Capital Beltway in Maryland. All major roadways leading into the District are open. Both the Wilson and American Legion Bridges will remain open for traffic between Virginia and Maryland. Chain Bridge will also remain open.

All vehicles, including delivery vehicles that do not have appropriate credentials, will not be able to access restricted zones between midnight, January 19, and January 21 at a time to be determined.

There is the potential for intermittent closures in the downtown area. Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety. For timely traffic information, please visit: twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of downtown area and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Members of the public are reminded that DC CODE: § 7-2509.07 expressly prohibits anyone from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of any First Amendment activity, to include members of the public who have been issued a Concealed Carry Permit in the District of Columbia.