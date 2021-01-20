Welshly Arms Release New Single "I Will Overcome" On January 15th
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 15th, Welshly Arms released their new single “I Will Overcome”— a timely song that coincides with the country’s changing political tides and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We wrote 'I Will Overcome' about looking forward and moving past all of the division, polarization, marginalization, and unrest that we had to face over the past year,” said lead singer Sam Getz. “Though we are still in the midst of this challenging chapter, we know a change is coming and we are ready to turn the page and step into what is next. We believe in the human spirit and the collective ability to rise up together.”
Listening Link “I Will Overcome” https://new.positionmusic.com/IWillOvercome
“I Will Overcome” is the first 2021 release from Welshly since the 2020 lockdown. During that time, the band remained busy in the studio and released three singles: “Trouble,” “Stand” and “save me from the monster in my head.”
With over 500 million combined total streams, Welshly Arms continue to build an impressive audience both at home in the U.S. and abroad. Their breakthrough hit “Legendary” is certified platinum in Germany and Switzerland and paved the way for three consecutive Top 10 radio hits in Germany and a Top 15 hit at Alternative radio in the US.
The band’s remarkable 250 + synch resume includes ads for Jeep, Becks, Miller Lite, the NFL, the MLB and trailers for EA SPORTS’ FIFA and Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.” Welshly Arms have toured extensively around the globe, appearing at festivals including Lollapalooza, Rock am Ring, Sziget, Bottlerock, Rock en Seine, Reading and Leeds, Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, Hangout Festival and many more.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based band includes Sam Getz (Lead Vocals, Guitar,) Jimmy Weaver (Bass,) Mikey Gould (Drums,) Bri Bryant (Vocals) and Jon Bryant (Vocals.)
Welshly Arms combines their love of blues with rock, rhythm and soul to create a fresh and powerful sound that’s emblematic of their Midwestern origin.
