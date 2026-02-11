JAMES HOOD RELEASES SINGLE & VIDEO 'ASTRONOMICA' FROM HIS SAME TITLED SOUNDTRACK & MULTI-SENSORY PLANETARIUM EXPERIENCE

Astronomica Cover Art

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA: Composer, musician and Grammy nominated immersive pioneer James Hood today announced the February 11th release of both the single and video from his new soundtrack album Astronomica, the musical companion to his new multi-sensory 360 immersive planetarium and theatre experience that is being shown across the U.S. now.The Astronomica album (set for release on February 27th) was recorded and produced at Hood’s Space Farm Studio in Alta Dena, CA and includes music that Hood recorded with The Hungarian National Orchestra in Budapest, Hungary. The Astronomica soundtrack was the last piece of music that James recorded at the studio which was lost in the Eaton Fires on January 7th, 2025 but was thankfully backed up prior to the tragedy.Watch “Astronomica” video here: https://youtu.be/PpNDvMiVSpA So, who exactly is James Hood? Not only did he spend some formative time drumming with the Pretenders, but Hood established an early ambient foothold with Moodswings, the electronica duo he formed with fellow producer Grant Showbiz (The Smiths, Billy Bragg), In 1992, the duo dropped their perennially influential Moodfood album which boasts the chart topping single “Spiritual High (State of Independence) Part II” with Chrissie Hynde on lead vocals.Soon after, Hood reached for the stars and in the process, brought planetariums back into vogue, selling over 2 million tickets in the U.S. alone to his 360° multi-sensory theatre/planetarium immersive shows Mesmerica and Beautifica, making him the #1 immersive artist in the world.In addition to those pulse-pounding, planetarium projects, Hood also hit #1 on the iTunes World Music Charts with his 2014 album Ceremony — and then achieved #1 status again in 2015 & 2017 with his LP’s Pure Ceremony & Mesmerica.Now, James Hood has launched Astronomica, an even bigger, better, and broader-reaching live multimedia with a musical component that contains three-dimensional multitudes, expressed through his expansive musical arrangements and imaginative visual presentation, the latter of which was very much influenced by all the time Hood spent in and around Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. “I wanted to create a show where it looks like the music and the visuals are creating each other, and are symbiotically linked,” he explains. “And then I found a bunch of really cool artists who work in full dome creation.”The soundtrack for Astronomica will be available on all digital outlets on February 27, 2025

Astronomica Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.