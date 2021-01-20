Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stream Pieces of a Woman On Netflix Now

Pieces of a Woman

Vanessa Kirby Awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed film Pieces of a Woman is now streaming on Netflix.

The film tells the story of Martha and Sean, a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood. Their lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD, winner of the 2014 Prix Un Certain Regard Award), written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

Director: Kornél Mundruczó
Writer: Kata Wéber
Producers: Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson for Little Lamb Productions; and Aaron Ryder
Executive Producers: Martin Scorsese, Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Viktoria Petranyi, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Suarj Maraboyina for Creative Wealth Media, Aaron Gilbert for BRON Studios, Steven Thibault
Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmie Falls, Ellen Burstyn

Corby Pons
WIT PR
+1 323-807-2199
