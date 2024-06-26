PINNACLE PEAK PICTURES IN ASSOCIATION WITH GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX AND FATHOM ANNOUNCE GOD’S NOT DEAD: IN GOD WE TRUST

God's Not Dead: In God We Trust Poster

THE FILM RELEASES EXCLUSIVELY IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Peak Pictures in association with Great American Pure Flix, is excited to announce the exclusive cinema premiere of God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust on September 12, 2024. The highly anticipated film, featuring a stellar cast and notable guest appearances, delves into the complex relationship between faith, politics, and our civic responsibilities, and will be distributed to theaters nationwide through Fathom. God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust is a politically riveting fight for freedom starring Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy), David A. R. White (GOD’S NOT DEAD, Evening Shade), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark), Samaire Armstrong, (The O.C.), Ray Wise (ROBO COP), Scott Baio (Happy Days), Charlene Tilton (Dallas), with guest appearances by Governor Mike Huckabee, Raymond Arroyo (EWTN’s The World Over with Raymond Arroyo), and Grammy Award -Winning band Newsboys.

The first film in the God’s Not Dead franchise, released in 2014 with a modest $1.5 million budget, grossed over $65 million at the box office, establishing itself as one of the most successful faith-based films of all time. The franchise's success has continued with subsequent films, collectively grossing over $100 million worldwide, underscoring its enduring popularity and impact.

In a society saturated with discussions about democracy, representation, and equality, it is alarming to note that 40 million Christians do not vote. This startling statistics should inspire people of faith to recognize the power of their voices and the importance of exercising their right to vote. Set in a time of political and spiritual upheaval, God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust follows Reverend David Hill as he runs for Congress following the sudden death of an incumbent. Facing a powerful adversary intent on removing religion from governance, the film emphasizes the significance of religious values in shaping policy and governance. It delivers a compelling call for audiences to exercise their God-given right to vote and make their voices heard. Producer Michael Scott states, "God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust serves as a bold reminder that complacency can erode our liberties, freedom, and faith when we fail to actively defend and uphold them. If we truly believe in a faithful God who is ‘good all the time,’ we must be willing to speak out and stand firm in our beliefs, even in the face of great risks and opposition."

The trailer is now available at www.GodsNotDead.com, and ticketing will be available soon at Fathom’s web site. God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust is directed by Vance Null and written by Tommy Blaze. The executive producers are Michael Scott, David A. R. White, Jim Ameduri, Kendall Baldwin, Shawn Boskie, and Troy Duhon and producers are Brenton Earley and Isaiah Washington.

God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust promises to be a politically riveting fight for freedom, featuring a powerful ensemble cast and a message that resonates with today's socio-political climate. Be sure to mark your calendars for September 12, 2024, to witness this thought-provoking film.

CAST:

Reverend Dave Hill: David A. R. White (GOD’S NOT DEAD, Evening Shade)

Congressman Daryl Smith: Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy)

Marc Shelly: Dean Cain (Lois and Clark)

Lottie Jay: Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.)

Peter Kane: Ray Wise (ROBO COP)

Myra Starr: Charlene Tilton (Dallas)

John Wesley: Scott Baio (Happy Days)

FILM SYNOPSIS:

In a time of profound political, civil, and spiritual turmoil, Reverend David Hill grapples with a crucial question: Does God still have a place in politics? Following the unexpected death of a favored congressional incumbent, David feels compelled to enter the race, challenging the increasing efforts to remove religious influence from public policy. Facing off against state senator Peter Kane, a formidable opponent determined to create greater division by pushing religion out of the public square, David must navigate the treacherous waters of modern politics, where his faith, optimism, and principles are put to the ultimate test. As he confronts adversaries from his past and faces relentless scrutiny, David's campaign becomes a beacon of hope for many who yearn for spiritual and moral leadership in a divided nation. God's Not Dead: In God We Trust explores the enduring relevance of faith in public life and the fight to keep religious values at the heart of governance.

ABOUT PINNACLE PEAK PICTURES:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by Michael Scott and David A. R. White. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including God’s Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe?, and the forthcoming God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust. The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit www.PinnaclePeakPictures.com

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

As the streaming service of Great American Media, Great American Pure Flix provides quality family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family and country. With affordable flat-rate pricing, families can stream a prolific offering of unlimited movies and shows on demand. Great American Pure Flix features inspiring, uplifting and entertaining content the entire family can enjoy together, with new original and exclusive titles added every month. For more information, visit www.PureFlix.com

ABOUT FATHOM EVENTS:

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com

God's Not Dead: In God We Trust