Pitt County District Court Sessions Canceled for January 20-22 Due to COVID-19

Today Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced that, due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines, adjustments are being made to district court as follows:

District criminal courts have been canceled for January 20-22.

Criminal cases set for court January 20-22 will be continued administratively.

District civil courts, including child support court, family / domestic courts and domestic violence court, will remain open. Small claims courts will remain open. Juvenile courts will remain open as scheduled.

Superior court criminal courts scheduled for this week, including superior court probation on January 21, will remain open.

All hearings before the clerk of superior court will also proceed as scheduled this week.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.