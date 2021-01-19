Lenoir County Added to Hurricane Isaias Disaster Declaration

One more North Carolina county is eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance to supplement state and local Hurricane Isaias recovery efforts.

FEMA Public Assistance funding is now available to local governments, state agencies and certain private nonprofits in Lenoir County if they were affected by Hurricane Isaias between July 31 and Aug. 4, 2020.

The addition brings the total to 16 North Carolina counties designated for Public Assistance as part of the Hurricane Isaias major disaster declaration.

The Oct. 14, 2020 major disaster declaration included the following 15 counties for Public Assistance (Categories A-G): Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender and Pitt Counties.

On Jan. 13, 2021, the major disaster declaration was amended to add Lenoir County for Public Assistance.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program to reimburse eligible disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The public notice is posted at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4568-nc-public-notice-001 and https://www.ncdps.gov/documents/hurricane-isaias-2020-public-notices.

Questions should be directed to chelsea.klein@fema.dhs.gov or to FEMA Region IV EHP, c/o Chelsea Klein, 3003 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341-4112, within 15 days of the date of this notice.