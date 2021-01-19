Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
La Scuola d’Italia, an International Italian and IB World School, congratulates the Governor of Rhode Island

La Scuola d’Italia congratulates Governor Gina Raimondo on her nomination for Secretary of Commerce of the United States of America.

It is with great joy that we welcome the news of Governor Raimondo's nomination, a woman with outstanding academic achievements and an extraordinary career in politics.”
— Maria Palandra, Responsabile della Scuola
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Scuola d’Italia congratulates Governor Gina Raimondo on her nomination for Secretary of Commerce of the United States of America. If confirmed, Governor Raimondo will be the first Italian-American woman in history to lead the US Department of Commerce.

Chairman of the La Scuola d’Italia board of trustees, and partner at Akerman, Massimo D’Angelo stated, "We are proud that an Italian-American woman has been designated for such an important role and we are sure that she will be able to serve the country with great authority, helping to create growth and development of new opportunities.”

La Scuola d'Italia has been pursuing the goal of spreading the Italian cultural heritage in the United States for over 40 years. It is with great joy that we welcome the news of Governor Raimondo's nomination, a woman with outstanding academic achievements and an extraordinary career in politics. She is an example for the students of La Scuola d'Italia “Guglielmo Marconi” and all American citizens.

About La Scuola d’Italia

La Scuola d’Italia “Guglielmo Marconi” was founded in 1977 and is located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in a beautiful 17,000 square foot mansion built in 1916 at 12 East 96th Street, just steps from Central Park. It is New York City’s first and only international Italian and American school and includes all grades pre-K through high school. La Scuola d’Italia is also the only school in the world that offers the combination of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and the Esame di Stato (the Italian Ministry of Education State Exam, which is recognized by universities in the United States and European Union). This multi-faceted, international approach provides a strong foundation in Classical and Scientific studies while offering tangible real-world applications. By the time La Scuola d’Italia students leave for university level education, either in the U.S. or abroad, they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in all their future endeavors.

