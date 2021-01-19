Traffic Stop Leads To Gun, Drug Arrest In Prince George’s County

January 19, 2021

Type of Incident: Traffic Violation, Poss. of CDS/Marijuana, Handgun in Vehicle

Date and Time: 01/19/2021 at 10:07 AM

Location: S/B I -495 at Arena Dr. Largo, MD – Prince George’s County

Accused: JaQuan Demetrice Ross (25, male, Lanham, MD)

Charges: Traffic violations, Possession of Marijuana – Less than 10 grams, Possession of a Handgun, Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Narrative: On January 19, 2021 at approximately 0956 hours, a Maryland State Trooper stopped a silver Chevrolet Cobalt for a traffic violation. When the Trooper contacted the driver, an odor of Marijuana was detected from inside of the vehicle. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Troopers located CDS marijuana less than 10 grams in the possession of the driver. The driver was also in possession of a Smith and Wesson SD40 VE handgun.

The driver is prohibited from possession of a regulated firearm. The driver was arrested and transported to the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack for processing prior to seeing a District Court Commissioner.

Investigating Trooper: TFC W. Thompson

Phone Number: 301-568-8101

Forestville Barrack

3500 Forestville Rd.

Forestville, MD 20747

msp.forestville@maryland.gov