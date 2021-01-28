TA Group Holdings Acquires Denali Financial Consulting
Known as "Finance Whisperers" to Start-Ups, Denali Founders Mark Their Own Major Milestone
This is a major milestone for us – one many company founders dream of. The support and backing of a much larger company will help us serve more clients in the rapidly growing tech startup world.”BELLEVUE, WA, US, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TA Group Holdings (TAG) is excited to announce the acquisition of Denali Financial Consulting. Denali was founded in 2008 to provide expert financial services to businesses at all stages of development, and today they serve clients across the U.S. and around the world from their Pioneer Square headquarters in the heart of Seattle’s technology community. Denali helps companies just starting out, as well as established businesses that are growing fast or in need of more sophisticated financial modeling.
Denali’s core services include:
STRATEGIC ADVISORY support for your business, from financial modeling to strategic planning and fundraising support.
CFO & CONTROLLER part-time and interim financial leadership experienced in managing the important tasks of a growing business.
EXPERT PROJECTS including M&A consulting, due diligence, SOX and audit readiness, and board meeting prep.
ACCOUNTING and bookkeeping, so you can focus on your business knowing that Denali is focused on your books.
“This is a major milestone for us – one many company founders dream of,” said Chis Dishman, Founder and Managing Partner. “We are excited for this next chapter. Jaennae’ and I will continue to lead the company just like we always have, but with one big advantage: we are no longer doing this on our own. We have the support and backing of a much larger company behind us, which will help us serve more clients in the rapidly growing tech startup world.”
“Finding the right partner to help us scale was daunting, but we quickly realized that TA Group had a similar culture to ours, and would offer our employees additional growth paths,” said Jaennae’ Dinius, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.
John Sercu, Chairman of TA Group Holdings, sees Denali as a highly strategic acquisition. “We invest in leaders first and foremost, and help them scale their businesses,” he said. “Denali is a great fit with the services TAG already provides. Denali’s client roster is a Who’s Who of PNW startups, and we can help those founders with HR, IT, Legal, Marketing, Payroll, Recruiting, and Sales, as well as future investments.”
Denali will continue to operate as an intact company with Chris and Jaennae’ at the helm, under the guidance of TA Group Chief Financial Officer Casey Stenzel. This underscores TAG’s unique portfolio approach of providing infrastructure, shared services, and strategic partnerships so leaders can focus on growing their businesses.
About TA Group Holdings
TA Group is the largest veteran-owned holding company and private equity firm on the west coast. We partner with emerging business leaders and provide mentorship, shared operations and scalable process to them in order to grow them to the next level of success and profitability. tagroupholdings.com
About Denali Financial Consulting
Denali Financial Consulting provides experienced, strategic, financial and operating leadership for growing companies on a part-time or project basis. As a member of your entrepreneurial team, we expertly manage your financial operations so you can focus on building a great company. denalifc.com
