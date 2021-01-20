Canvs Announces Partnership with Global Insights Provider Toluna
The partnership brings Canvs’ automated emotion measurement and coding to Toluna’s leading market research platform.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today a partnership with Toluna, a leading global technology company delivering real-time insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With this partnership, Toluna will leverage Canvs’ patented emotion measurement AI-driven platform to add additional on-demand capabilities to Toluna Start, the world’s first end-to-end, real-time consumer intelligence platform.
With a patented approach that identifies 42 separate core emotions, Canvs is the evolution of traditional sentiment analysis. It combines the nuances of how consumers speak in the modern era, incorporating the use of slang, emojis, and shorthand text with more traditional language for a deeper understanding of how consumers are feeling or what motivates them to act.
“Toluna is recognized as a disrupter in the market research industry,” said Erinn Taylor, Executive Vice President of Product and Platform for Canvs. “Canvs is aligned in Toluna’s mission to provide best-in-class automated solutions, and we are energized by the opportunity to deliver deeper, faster insights for Toluna Start clients.”
By partnering with Canvs, Toluna is delivering on its promise to provide agile and innovative services of real human insights in real time. This integration will provide Toluna with a differentiated approach to visualizing digital conversations and improve the time and efficiency of analyzing and coding open-ended text in surveys and moderated interviews for Toluna Start clients.
“We’re very excited about our partnership with the Canvs platform,” said Debbie Senior, VP Product Automation, Toluna. “Their AI-driven automation means our Toluna Start clients, who expect fast, high-quality surveys, now have efficient automated access to the coding of their qualitative and quantitative open-ended text. This strategic partnership is in line with our promise to provide innovative, real-time and on-demand access to consumer insights at a global scale.”
To learn more about Canvs or to schedule a demo, visit canvs.ai. To learn more about Toluna or to schedule a demo, visit Tolunacorporate.com.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs is the easiest and most accurate Customer Insights platform to instantly analyze open-ended text. It is the world's largest ontology of digital conversations, trained on over 10 billion social comments and survey open-ends to understand the nuance of how consumers describe their feelings and what drives their behavior. With years of experience with Media and Entertainment as the leader in emotion measurement for TV viewership, Canvs has extended its patented framework to market research applications to provide new insight into open-ended survey and moderated responses.
ABOUT TOLUNA
Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.
Toluna is the parent company of Harris Interactive Europe and KuRunData. Together, we strive to push market research toward a better tomorrow.
