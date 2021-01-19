Donna Digital Receptionists Launches Industry-First Blind Recruitment Process

Logo - Donna Digital Receptionists Founder & CEO, Jacob W. Bailey

Donna has launched the first blind recruitment in the virtual receptionist industry in an effort to promote equality & opportunity in the workplace for everyone

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Donna Digital Receptionists has launched the first blind recruitment process in the virtual receptionist industry in an effort to promote equality and opportunity in the workplace for everyone, regardless of race, sex, education, or background.

Donna Digital Receptionists (TryDonna.com) is a virtual receptionist service that provides companies with a receptionist that isn’t located in-office. With a team of dedicated receptionists that work from home, Donna is able to help businesses expand the hours that customers and potential customers may call, while giving the business owner the peace of mind to clock out at the end of the day without worrying if they are losing business.

Today marks the launch of Donna’s industry-leading blind recruitment process, developed with an aim to level the playing field for all applicants regardless of their background. Historically, many applicants are discriminated against in the virtual receptionist industry for their accents, race, gender identity, or criminal history due to how the industry runs their traditional hiring practices.

“It’s just not right that good jobs are being withheld from great applicants because of something that a recruiter might see on a resume - or lack thereof,” said Donna Digital Receptionists Founder and CEO, Jacob W. Bailey, “at Donna, we have a mission to provide great jobs to incredible people. I don’t care where they came from or what privilege they lacked before today, now everyone has a shot at a good job that will help them create a future for themselves and their families.”

Starting today, applicants seeking a job with Donna Digital Receptionists will fill out an application that has been written to avoid any and all identifying information and has been screened for biased language that may cause certain individuals to steer toward or away from applying for jobs. All application questions focus on asking an applicant about how they would handle a scenario they may face at work rather than their work or educational background. This allows the company to judge candidates based on qualities such as teamwork and creativity, rather than the privilege they may or may not have had growing up.

“I recently sat down and asked myself what kind of legacy I’d like to leave behind, and my answer was that I hope to help other individuals and families reach their financial goals and provide opportunities that they may not have had otherwise. Especially as someone who did grow up with privilege, it’s just the right thing to do.” said Bailey.

About Donna Digital Receptionists

Donna Digital Receptionists is the only live call answering service designed exclusively for financial and professional service firms to help you grow your business and never miss another call for less than one-fifth of the cost of an in-house receptionist. Founded in 2020, Donna is dedicated to helping business owners grow their businesses while giving them back their time, and to providing opportunities for its team that they may not have had otherwise.

Donna Digital Receptionists’ industry-first blind recruitment process launches to the public on January 19, 2021 at TryDonna.com/jobs

Press photos and additional information can be found on: TryDonna.com/press

For media inquiries, please contact press@trydonna.com