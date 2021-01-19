osDORO launches during COVID Pandemic to become a rising star in the Singapore property tech world
EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Demand for flexible office spaces increased by 35% for corporate clients, hence allowing osDORO to innovate during the COVID pandemic
● In under 12 months, osDORO became the leading Asia marketplace flexible office platform working with uCommune, JustCo, Regus, Distrii and many more.
osDORO, an online platform that connects large enterprises to flexible premium office space solutions. Co-founded by David Dinh, Anders Lim and Arthur Truong, osDORO is the newest entrant in the property tech game by acting as the intermediary between commercial office space providers and all their vacant spaces. Launched 12 months ago, osDORO’s headquarters resides in Singapore and is now Asia’s leading marketplace flexible office platform.
Data collected by osDORO from surveying hundreds of commercial office spaces revealed that demand for flexible workspace solutions from corporate clients increased by 35% during COVID, outstripping traditional commercial office spaces. In particular, state of the art amenities and facilities particularly in A Grade buildings have opened up for subleasing with entire floors available for negotiation due to the COVID outbreak. Due to this, demand for flexible solutions, specifically from entrepreneurs, freelancers and small to medium enterprises, has been growing strong. With 2020 and the COVID pandemic, the trio combined their skills, passion and strong corporate background experience in commercial real estate to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
osDORO has re-imagined the coworking industry by providing personalised experiences and tours of Singapore’s office spaces to their clients. They have partnered with various of Asia’s most respectable coworking providers such as WeWork, uCommune, JustCo, Regus and Distrii. osDORO has also partnered with ClassPass, a leading fitness company for the best fitness and wellness classes worldwide. With the combination of enterprise commercial property expertise, sales skills and tech experience, it is evident this impressive group of individuals has revolutionised the property tech industry.
Meet the team on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/osdoro
Contact details
Company Name: osDORO Pte Ltd
Contact Person: Alice Lo
Contact Person Title: Communications Manager
City, Country: Singapore
Telephone: +65 9115 3750
Facebook / LinkedIn: https://www.facebook.com/osdoro/ , https://www.linkedin.com/company/osdoro/
Company E-mail: enquiries@osdoro.com.sg
Website: https://osdoro.com.sg/
Address: 160 Robinson Road, #14-04 Singapore Business Federation Centre Singapore, Singapore 068914
Alice Lo
● In under 12 months, osDORO became the leading Asia marketplace flexible office platform working with uCommune, JustCo, Regus, Distrii and many more.
osDORO, an online platform that connects large enterprises to flexible premium office space solutions. Co-founded by David Dinh, Anders Lim and Arthur Truong, osDORO is the newest entrant in the property tech game by acting as the intermediary between commercial office space providers and all their vacant spaces. Launched 12 months ago, osDORO’s headquarters resides in Singapore and is now Asia’s leading marketplace flexible office platform.
Data collected by osDORO from surveying hundreds of commercial office spaces revealed that demand for flexible workspace solutions from corporate clients increased by 35% during COVID, outstripping traditional commercial office spaces. In particular, state of the art amenities and facilities particularly in A Grade buildings have opened up for subleasing with entire floors available for negotiation due to the COVID outbreak. Due to this, demand for flexible solutions, specifically from entrepreneurs, freelancers and small to medium enterprises, has been growing strong. With 2020 and the COVID pandemic, the trio combined their skills, passion and strong corporate background experience in commercial real estate to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
osDORO has re-imagined the coworking industry by providing personalised experiences and tours of Singapore’s office spaces to their clients. They have partnered with various of Asia’s most respectable coworking providers such as WeWork, uCommune, JustCo, Regus and Distrii. osDORO has also partnered with ClassPass, a leading fitness company for the best fitness and wellness classes worldwide. With the combination of enterprise commercial property expertise, sales skills and tech experience, it is evident this impressive group of individuals has revolutionised the property tech industry.
Meet the team on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/osdoro
Contact details
Company Name: osDORO Pte Ltd
Contact Person: Alice Lo
Contact Person Title: Communications Manager
City, Country: Singapore
Telephone: +65 9115 3750
Facebook / LinkedIn: https://www.facebook.com/osdoro/ , https://www.linkedin.com/company/osdoro/
Company E-mail: enquiries@osdoro.com.sg
Website: https://osdoro.com.sg/
Address: 160 Robinson Road, #14-04 Singapore Business Federation Centre Singapore, Singapore 068914
Alice Lo
osDORO Pte Ltd
+65 9115 3750
email us here