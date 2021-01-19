Woman arrested for illegal access to state computer system

For Immediate Release January 18, 2021 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announce the arrest of Rebekah Jones, 31, charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices, FSS 815.06(2)(a). Jones turned herself into the Leon County Detention Facility. The investigation began November 10 after FDLE received a complaint from the Florida Department of Health that someone illegally accessed a state emergency-alertmessaging system, known as ReadyOp. FDLE agents determined the message was sent from a residence on Centerville Court in Tallahassee, the home of Jones. Evidence retrieved from a search warrant on December 7 shows that Jones illegally accessed the systemsending a message to approximately 1,750 people and downloaded confidential FDOH data and saved it to her devices. Jones was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. ​This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2ndJudicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001