Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,170 in the last 365 days.

Woman arrested for illegal access to state computer system

For Immediate Release January 18, 2021   TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announce the arrest of Rebekah Jones, 31, charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices, FSS 815.06(2)(a). Jones turned herself into the Leon County Detention Facility.   The investigation began November 10 after FDLE received a complaint from the Florida Department of Health that someone illegally accessed a state emergency-alertmessaging system, known as ReadyOp.  FDLE agents determined the message was sent from a residence on Centerville Court in Tallahassee, the home of Jones.  Evidence retrieved from a search warrant on December 7 shows that Jones illegally accessed the systemsending a message to approximately 1,750 people and downloaded confidential FDOH data and saved it to her devices.   Jones was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.  ​This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2ndJudicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

Woman arrested for illegal access to state computer system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.