Dr. Gregory P. Dodd Listed as Top Dentist for Cosmetic, Implant & Family Dentistry
Saratoga Springs Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists” Directory for 2021
Dr. Gregory P. Dodd Selected as Best for Family, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry”SARATOGA SPRING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory P. Dodd, DDS, FAGD has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists” registry for 2021. This honor was awarded by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Dodd practices Cosmetic, Reconstructive & Family Dentistry at Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry, 286 Church Street in Saratoga Springs, NY. His practice currently includes seven locations throughout the Capital District and North Country in Upstate New York. He serves communities extending from Clifton Park to Lake George and from Greenwich to Gloversville.
In all locations, the talented dentists and dedicated team members provide the full range of dental services, including Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Root Canals, Extractions and Laser Dentistry. They also offer Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Partial Dentures, Invisalign, Periodontal (Gum) Procedures and treatment for TMJ (Jaw Joint) disorders.
Dr. Dodd specializes in complex and comprehensive full mouth reconstruction including fixed hybrid dentures (same day screw retained dentures and bridges).
Dr. Gregory P. Dodd earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in 2003. He then completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency, also at Columbia.
During his 18 years in practice, Dr. Dodd has been extremely active in continuing education. He has earned several awards including the prestigious “Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry” and “Sustaining Membership” status in the “Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry”. He has received certification from Nobel BioCare in Dental Implants, and is a recognized Preferred Invisalign Provider.
Dr. Dodd is the founding member and President of the Saratoga Springs Spear Dental Study Club and has been featured regularly on TV and in print.
Prior to dental school, Dr. Dodd was a Senior Scientist for Block Drug Company specializing in the New Technology Division. He was awarded the “Technology Excellence Award” and has multiple patents in dental research. His work contributed directly to the launch of several new products including Sensodyne toothpaste in the US and Sensodyne Duo in Europe.
Dr. Dodd is well-known for his friendly gentle manner, exceptional care, beautiful aesthetic dentistry and for the relaxed experience he provides to each patient. He believes everyone deserves the highest quality care and the best smile possible, while keeping treatment affordable.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Gregory Dodd, DDS. FAGD directly at (518) 584-8150 or at http://www.saratogaspringsdentists.com/
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations, or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
