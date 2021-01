La Scuola d’Italia International Italian School and IB World School Announces Academic Scholarships

La Scuola d’Italia “Guglielmo Marconi”

La Scuola d’Italia in Manhattan NY, today announced a new academic scholarship fund which will provide full to partial tuition for the first year of attendance.

We believe our International Baccalaureate program combined with the Classical and Scientific Italian studies better prepares our students to be successful.” — Maria Palandra, Responsabile della Scuola

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Scuola d’Italia, located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, today announced a new academic scholarship fundwhich will provide full to partial tuition for the first year of attendance.“The La Scuola d’Italia Italian-American Scholarship Program, identifies and supports youngstudents interested in the Italian culture with exceptional promise, application, deportment, andcharacter who have financial need and demonstrated excellence in academic endeavors andextracurricular activities,” said Head of School, Maria Palandra, PhD.Chairman of the La Scuola d’Italia board of trustees, and partner at Akerman, Massimo D’Angelosaid, “Thanks to very generous donations from many Italian-American families here in New Yorkas well as Italian corporations here and abroad, we are happy to announce this scholarship fornew students interested in our world-renowned education.”Students who are interested can apply for the scholarships by sending a letter of interest includinga biography, verifiable academic and extra-curricular performance and activities to StefanoLanfredini, slanfredini@lascuoladitalia.org . Applicants must have an interest in Italian culture,prove the need for financial support, and most importantly demonstrate academic excellence andachievements in extracurricular pursuits. Because classes at La Scuola are taught in both Englishand Italian, there is no entry requirement to have existing skills in the Italian language. Awardrecipients are chosen at the complete and sole discretion of La Scuola d’Italia.“One of the utmost important goals of La Scuola d’Italia is to prepare our students for aprosperous future. We believe our International Baccalaureate program combined with theClassical and Scientific Italian studies better prepares our students to be successful. Our focus oncommunity, language, culture, and history also affords our students and families with bonds thatlast a lifetime,” said Palandra.Alumnus and Senior at Loughborough University Luigi Uva said, “La Scuola d’Italia created astrong foundation for me academically and also socially. It also was a privilege to study, learn andcommunicate in at least 2 different languages and work from two diverse educational systems:American and Italian. The teachers are extremely professional and dedicated. They eased thelearning process and helped me transition smoothly into University, where I sometimes evenfound my high school content in my lectures! I still speak to my La Scuola friends everyday— therelationships I created across all grades have been so important to me. This also taught me torespect other people’s views and most importantly cherish everyone’s relationships. It is easy tosay that going to La Scuola has been one of the best decisions of my life and I will be eternallygrateful to this school and its community.”About La Scuola d’ItaliaLa Scuola d’Italia “Guglielmo Marconi” was founded in 1977 and is located in Manhattan’s UpperEast Side in a beautiful 17,000 square foot mansion built in 1916 at 12 East 96th Street, just stepsfrom Central Park. It is New York City’s first and only international Italian and American school andincludes all grades pre-K through high school. La Scuola d’Italia is also the only school in theworld that offers the combination of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and theEsame di Stato (the Italian Ministry of Education State Exam, which is recognized by universitiesin the United States and European Union). This multi-faceted, international approach provides astrong foundation in Classical and Scientific studies while offering tangible real-world applications.By the time La Scuola d’Italia students leave for university level education, either in the U.S. orabroad, they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in all their futureendeavors.