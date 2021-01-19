La Scuola d’Italia International Italian School and IB World School Announces Academic Scholarships
La Scuola d’Italia in Manhattan NY, today announced a new academic scholarship fund which will provide full to partial tuition for the first year of attendance.
“The La Scuola d’Italia Italian-American Scholarship Program, identifies and supports young
students interested in the Italian culture with exceptional promise, application, deportment, and
character who have financial need and demonstrated excellence in academic endeavors and
extracurricular activities,” said Head of School, Maria Palandra, PhD.
Chairman of the La Scuola d’Italia board of trustees, and partner at Akerman, Massimo D’Angelo
said, “Thanks to very generous donations from many Italian-American families here in New York
as well as Italian corporations here and abroad, we are happy to announce this scholarship for
new students interested in our world-renowned education.”
Students who are interested can apply for the scholarships by sending a letter of interest including
a biography, verifiable academic and extra-curricular performance and activities to Stefano
Lanfredini, slanfredini@lascuoladitalia.org . Applicants must have an interest in Italian culture,
prove the need for financial support, and most importantly demonstrate academic excellence and
achievements in extracurricular pursuits. Because classes at La Scuola are taught in both English
and Italian, there is no entry requirement to have existing skills in the Italian language. Award
recipients are chosen at the complete and sole discretion of La Scuola d’Italia.
“One of the utmost important goals of La Scuola d’Italia is to prepare our students for a
prosperous future. We believe our International Baccalaureate program combined with the
Classical and Scientific Italian studies better prepares our students to be successful. Our focus on
community, language, culture, and history also affords our students and families with bonds that
last a lifetime,” said Palandra.
Alumnus and Senior at Loughborough University Luigi Uva said, “La Scuola d’Italia created a
strong foundation for me academically and also socially. It also was a privilege to study, learn and
communicate in at least 2 different languages and work from two diverse educational systems:
American and Italian. The teachers are extremely professional and dedicated. They eased the
learning process and helped me transition smoothly into University, where I sometimes even
found my high school content in my lectures! I still speak to my La Scuola friends everyday— the
relationships I created across all grades have been so important to me. This also taught me to
respect other people’s views and most importantly cherish everyone’s relationships. It is easy to
say that going to La Scuola has been one of the best decisions of my life and I will be eternally
grateful to this school and its community.”
About La Scuola d’Italia
La Scuola d’Italia “Guglielmo Marconi” was founded in 1977 and is located in Manhattan’s Upper
East Side in a beautiful 17,000 square foot mansion built in 1916 at 12 East 96th Street, just steps
from Central Park. It is New York City’s first and only international Italian and American school and
includes all grades pre-K through high school. La Scuola d’Italia is also the only school in the
world that offers the combination of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and the
Esame di Stato (the Italian Ministry of Education State Exam, which is recognized by universities
in the United States and European Union). This multi-faceted, international approach provides a
strong foundation in Classical and Scientific studies while offering tangible real-world applications.
By the time La Scuola d’Italia students leave for university level education, either in the U.S. or
abroad, they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in all their future
endeavors.
Stefano Lanfredini
La Scuola d'Italia “Guglielmo Marconi”
+1 212-369-3290
slanfredini@lascuoladitalia.org
