Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis Swears In Staten Island Board of Realtors® 2021 President
Angelo Pappalardo is the 58th president of the borough’s largest professional organization
No matter what challenge or issue you may face, know that there is always an opportunity for success.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelo Pappalardo, Esq., was recently inducted as the 58th president of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR).
— Angelo Pappalardo
Pappalardo, broker/owner of Century 21 Papp Realty, was sworn into office Jan. 14 by Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis during a virtually held celebration. David Legaz, president of the New York State Association of REALTORS®, presided over the swearing-in of all other officers and directors during the evening.
“Looking forward, I’d like to say that this new year will leave the challenges of last year far behind us, but every new year brings new challenges – 2021 will be no exception,” Pappalardo said. “... so in times that are rapidly changing, it’s the responsibility of our organization to help its members prepare to meet those challenges head on. We will do our best to ensure that our organization meets that responsibility.”
Recalling his father, Pasquale (Pat) Pappalardo, the beloved Staten Island Realtor and business mentor who passed away in November, the newly inducted SIBOR president said, “... He’s the reason I’m here this evening. His story is an epic one of an Italian immigrant living the American dream.”
Further sharing his father’s inspiration, Pappalardo added, “No matter what challenge or issue you may face, know that there is always an opportunity for success.”
In passing the gavel, 2019-2020 SIBOR President Scott Setaro reflected upon the unprecedented challenges imposed by the pandemic, praising SIBOR and its members for helping to revitalize the local housing industry.
The Island’s Realtors were “forced to learn a new language” in the face of COVID-19,” he said. “We flipped a switch, and we were forced to do business differently than we did the day before.”
In addition to Pappalardo, SIBOR officers installed at the event included President-Elect Francis J. Rizzo of Cornerstone Realty, and Secretary/Treasurer Rosanne La Fata of RE/MAX Elite.
Other inducted directors: Scott A. Setaro of Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group, immediate past president; Phyllis Cangro, RE/MAX Elite; Dawn M. Carpenter, Dawning Real Estate; Sandra Cascio, Robert DeFalco Realty; Ann Coppola, Master Associates; Georgianna Diaz, Village Realty of Staten Island; Michael Dukhovny, United National Realty; Curtis Mason, Great American Homes Realty; Robert J. Nixon, Casandra Properties; Erica Orlando, Cornerstone Realty; Francine Reali, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty; Annmarie Triolo, Prodigy Real Estate; Valerie Vargas, Keller Williams Realty Staten Island, and Vincent M. Zaloom Jr., Century 21 Zaloom Realty.
Two directors are non-Realtors: Toni Ann Barone, a partner with the law firm of Barone & Barone, and Michael Bloomfield, president of Tekie Geek.
STATEN ISLAND MULTIPLE LISTING SERVICE
Sworn in as officers and directors of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS) were: Sandy Krueger, president and CEO; Frank Reali of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty, vice president; Ron Molcho of American Homes Group, secretary/treasurer; Diane Birrell, Diane Realty; Steven Caro, Exit Realty Liberty Homes; Georgianna Diaz, Village Realty of Staten Island; Daniel Fausak, Red Door Realty Group; Michael Gentilesco, Robert DeFalco Realty; Donna A. Iadarola, RE/MAX Elite; Sari Kingsley, Sari Kingsley Real Estate; Sallyanne Malfi, Tom Crimmins Realty; Gerry McClean, Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group; Brian J. Moore, Opulence Properties; Michael E. Napolitano, RE/MAX Edge; Domenica (Mimi) Neuhaus, Neuhaus Realty, and Francis J. Rizzo, Cornerstone Realty.
Alfred M. Fazio, Esq., Capuder Fazio Giacoia LLP, will continue as counsel to each of the boards.
SPONSORS
Major sponsors of the cyber event were ShowingTime and First Home Bank.
“This was our first virtual installation and hopefully our last; but it went very well, and it was a good kickoff to 2021,” reflected SIBOR CEO Sandy Krueger following the event.
About the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property. Comprised of more than 2,300 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, on Twitter via @SIBOR, and on Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
