Covid-19 Impact Global LED Lighting Market, Asia Pacific, India, China, North America Europe LED Lighting Companies.

GLOBAL, January 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heavy demand for new construction, rising usage in residential application along with declining LED prices will strengthen Asia’s position.Rising Government Interventions: Governments around the world have passed measures to phase out incandescent light bulbs for general lighting in favor of more energy-efficient lighting alternatives. Moreover, engagement by the governments of developed economies (UK & US) and emerging economies (India & China) in the promotion of LED lighting products by providing the tax incentives and subsidies for these products are fuelling the market growth.Dramatic Cost Reduction: LED manufacturers have come up with new and cost-effective technologies. The prices of LED fell from $12.4 in 2014 to $5.1 in 2019. The steep decline in the price of LED light sources is primarily attributed to the increased supply in 2017 and competition among brands to gain market share. In countries like China and India, the demand for LED has gone up manifold since 2014 while the prices have reduced by a third.For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-Technological Advancements: Products having technologies such as motion sensors, IOT technology, control options through mobile applications, smart lighting has driven the market growth. Cities across the globe have installed smart streetlights, built on an IoT backbone, which are useful in traffic monitoring, crime detection, and sensing environmental issues. Moreover, use of Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) for transmitting data over light wave has reduced the burden on the existing radio networks by offering last-mile connectivity to congested areas.Rising Awareness: Rising consumer awareness about cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness of LED lights has driven the volume sales from the residential and well as the commercial sectors. Residential lighting segment has witnessed high growth due to the adoption of LED A-type lamps but commercial application continues to lead the market applications.The report titled “Global LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2025– Rise in Government Interventions, Rapid Technological Advancements and Rise in Smart City Projects will Drive the Market” provides a comprehensive analysis on global LED Lighting market. The report covers various aspects including the current global lighting scenario in value, its segmentations viz, type of LEDs, sales channel, technology, end users and regional analysis, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and prices.Key Segments CoveredBy Type of LEDLuminairesLampsBy Type of LED LuminariesTroffersDownlightsHigh BayOutdoor Area LightsRoadway FixturesOther LuminariesBy Type of LED LampsA-LampsTubesReflectorsOther LampsBy UsageIndoorOutdoorBy End UserCommercialResidentialIndustrialOthersBy Distribution ChannelRetail SalesProject SalesBy RegionAsia-PacificNorth AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompanies CoveredSignifyOSRAMGE LightingAcuity BrandsCooper Industries (Eaton)Zumtobel GroupSeoul SemiconductorEverlight ElectronicsCree Inc.Dialight PLCSyska LEDBajaj ElectricalsPanasonicPT. Honoris IndustrySolarens LedindoPT. Holz International TechnologyFirefly Electric and LightingYatai InternationalAkari Lighting & TechnologyTCP HoldingsHubbell IncorporatedFelio SylvaniaNikkonNVC LightingNational Lighting CompanyAl Nasser GroupKey Topics Covered in the ReportGlobal LED Lighting IndustryCovid-19 Impact Global LED Lighting MarketGlobal LED Lighting Manufacturing MarketGlobal LED Lighting CompaniesGlobal LED Lighting DistributorsGlobal Indoor LED Lighting MarketGlobal Outdoor LED Lighting MarketAsia Pacific LED Lighting MarketIndia LED Lighting MarketChina LED Lighting MarketNorth America LED Lighting MarketUS LED Lighting MarketEurope LED Lighting MarketGermany LED Lighting MarketLatin America LED Lighting MarketMexico LED Lighting MarketMiddle East and Africa LED Lighting MarketUAE LED Lighting MarketPhilippines LED Lighting MarketIndonesia LED Lighting MarketU.S. LED Lighting MarketFrance LED Lighting MarketBrazil LED Lighting MarketU.A.E. Key Target AudienceLED Lighting ManufacturersLED Lighting SuppliersLED Lighting OEMs/AssemblersLED Lighting Importers/ExportersResearch organizations and consulting companiesGovernment bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makersMarket research and consulting firmsTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period – 2014-2019Forecast Period –2019-2025