India Career Skilling Industry, Future Growth Professional Skilling Market, Skills Required in BFSI Sector, FMCG Sector

India Career Skilling Market Cover Image India Career Skilling Market Info

Increasing Workforce Demand along with Technological impact across sectors will drive the demand for Career Skilling Platforms among Graduates in India.

INDIA, January 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lack of tie ups of tier 2, 3 and 4 colleges with Placement Agencies/employers hinder job opportunities among graduates.Annually more than 4 Mn people pursue traditional PG Programs, who require constant job placement support and corporate-ready skills.More than 20K new jobs are create every year in BFSI sector in India.More than 50% of the Workforce will require Re-skilling by 2022 as India’s estimated workforce would be deployed in new jobs that do not exist today.Increasing Workforce across different Sectors: Workforce across different sectors in India has continuously increased over the years. India is expected to become the 5th largest manufacturing country globally by the year ending 2020.Sector such as FMCG & Retail market is expected to reach a massive $ 1.1 Tn by the year 2021 with major expansion in modern trade channels as compared to traditional. Demand for workforce in all these industries are concentrated in few key cities such as Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and others on account of availability of well-qualified, adequate and low-cost manpower and well-established connectivity to international and domestic cities.For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-Increasing demand for GIG & Freelancers: India is among the top leading countries at global level in terms of GIG workforce as a result of improving perception of GIG roles among younger age groups in the country. 80% of the working adults believe that freelance work is a viable alternative to full-time employment and they would consider taking up freelance work in the future. Owing to pandemic, there is an increase in the need of freelancers across various sectors domains in different job roles as they are generally skilled or semi-skilled workforce and costs way less than the permanent recruits.Improving Hiring Intent towards Entry Level Graduates: Hiring intent of Employers across sectors has been constantly increasing over the years. BFSI, BPO, KPO, IT and Manufacturing are the leading sectors in terms of hiring intent of Entry Level graduates in India. Sectors like BPOs / KPOs have proved to be a good career choice for Tier 2 &3 college graduates in India as the sector is rapidly growing and in need of professionals with good communication skills, business aptitude, customer support and data conversion skills. Similarly, employers in BFSI sector are also hiring a major chunk of skilled graduates every year.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ India Career Skilling Landscape: Understanding the Perspective of Students , Working Professional, College and Employers”, by Ken Research suggested the pain points from students in terms of guidance and skill gap, employers in terms of shortage of employable talent and colleges facing problems in placing students. This resulted in huge demand and supply gap in current employment market. Graduates not getting placed created huge demand for career skilling platforms, providing training in terms of required skill sets along with assistance towards their desired jobs. Market is anticipated to grow with increasing number of job opportunities for fresher’s across different sectors and job roles and improving hiring intent of employers for trained freshers. Re-skilling and Online Certifications market in terms of Revenue is anticipated to register a positive double digit growth rate of 22% during the forecast 2019-2022F.Key Segments CoveredDemand Supply Gap (Number of Job Seekers and Jobs Available)Target Addressable MarketService Addressable MarketService Obtainable MarketOnline Ed-Tech Market (Revenue)Higher EducationProfessional Skilling:Technical SkillsSoft SkillsBy Sectors (Employment Workforce)IT & ITESRetail & FMCGPharma & Healthcare BFSIManufacturingAutomobileTelecom & AlliedBPO, KPOOthersCompanies CoveredMajor Companies:Eruditus & EmeritusNIITSimplilearnUpgradGreat LearningTalentedgeCourseraJaro EducationEdurekaHughes Global EducationTalent SprintImarticus LearningUdacityEdxHarappaMentoricaKey Target AudienceCareer Skilling CompaniesProfessional Skilling CompaniesEd-Tech CompaniesIndependent InvestorsGovernment MinistriesIndustry AssociationsUniversitiesCorporate Training CompaniesVenture Capital FirmsKey Topics Covered in the ReportIndia Career Skilling MarketIndia Career Skilling DemandIndia Career Skilling PlayersIndia Career Skilling LandscapeIndia Professional Skilling MarketIndia Soft Skills Training PlayersIndia top Skilling platformsIndia Technical Skilling PlatformsNumber of Entry Level Jobs IndiaNumber of Entry Level Recruits IndiaProportion of Entry Level Jobs IndiaEmployer problems for Entry Level RecruitsTechnical Skills Market IndiaSoft Skills Market IndiaPlacement problems Graduates IndiaSkill Gap among Graduates IndiaSkill Gap among students IndiaTier wise College IndiaNumber of Graduates IndiaNumber of Graduates by Streams IndiaGIG Workforce IndiaGovernment Test takersNumber of Jobs Change by a Fresher in IndiaEmployers spending on Freshers TrainingGovernment Skill Initiatives IndiaGovernment skilling programs IndiaGovernment Skill Program future IndiaFMCG sector Future workforce IndiaFMCG sector Entry Level job requirementsTop Skills required in FMCG Sector IndiaTop Skills required in India Retail SectorSkills required in India Healthcare SectorSkills required in India IT SectorSkills required in India BPO SectorBPO sector Future workforce IndiaSkills required in India BFSI SectorSkills required in India Manufacturing SectorFuture Workforce required in India ManufacturingYearly New jobs created IndiaEntry Level Jobs IndiaProfessional Skilling Market IndiaFuture growth India Professional skilling marketFuture growth India Ed Tech MarketMajor Career Skilling players IndiaTest Prep Market IndiaIndia Online Skilling Platform playersTalent Assessment Players IndiaK-12 Learning Market IndiaSkilling Demand Supply gap IndiaStudents Career Skilling Survey IndiaGraduates Skilling Survey IndiaWorking Professionals Skilling survey IndiaEmployers Skill Gap SurveyIndia Major GIG RolesGIG Workers Challenges IndiaNumber of Colleges IndiaNumber of Universities IndiaVacancies across Sectors IndiaEntry Level Recruits hiring in Sectors IndiaFuture Employment Workforce IndiaStates with Employable Graduates IndiaStates with Maximum Hiring IndiaEmployability Matrix IndiaHR Role Function Skills IndiaAccounting Role Function Skills IndiaSales Role Skills IndiaMarketing Role Skills IndiaIT Role Skills IndiaOperations Role skills IndiaJob Seeker Journey IndiaEmployer Recruitment Journey IndiaFor More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-Related Reports:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249