India Commercial 2 Wheeler Fleet is expected to cross 28.0 Mn by 2025 owing to rise in demand for Hyper local Deliveries

India Commercial Two Wheeler Market Cover Image India Commercial Two Wheeler Market Info

The report covers various aspects including the current scenario of Grocery Delivery, Food Delivery, Bike Taxi, E-Commerce & Courier Delivery Market in India.

INDIA, January 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Commercial Two Wheeler Fleet owned by delivery agents is expected to dominate the market and capture ~80% market share. Followed by fleet owned by company and third party logistic companies.• High Growth in Bike Taxi Market is expected to attract investment in existing companies and entry of new players.• Online Grocery Delivery Penetration expected to cross 5% by the end of FY’2025Majority of the Fleet Deployed in Tier I Cities: ~65% of the commercial two wheeler fleet is deployed in Tier I cities namely Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Companies deploying commercial two wheeler fleet are expanding their presence in Tier I cities by expanding partnerships with delivery agents, setting up dark stores and fulfilment centres across the cities.Impact of COVID-19: Due to COVID-19 outbreak, people avoided crowded places and turned to online grocery shopping amid escalating fears leading to rise in demand for Online Grocery Orders thereby increasing the fleet deployed in grocery delivery across the country.E Commerce & Courier Delivery Market also witnessed an increase in number of shipments during the pandemic as customers avoided stepping out for shopping and brought all the essential items online. Bike Taxi and Food Delivery Market witnessed a decline during this period as people avoided travelling and preferred using their personal vehicles.Introduction of Drone Delivery: With technological developments expected in last mile delivery such as autonomous delivery, Ariel drones and other improvements, delivery agents would be able to maximise the number of orders fulfilled in one day. This would reduce company’s dependence on labour for last mile delivery.According to the report by Ken Research titled “ India Commercial Two Wheeler Market Outlook to 2025 : Driven by Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Rise in Demand from Tier II & Tier III cities” Commercial Two Wheeler Fleet in India is expected to cross 28.0 Mn by the end of FY’2025 (as on 31st March, 2025). The industry is currently positioned to be in growth stage and the demand will continue to grow owing to change in customer shopping habits, rising internet penetration, regional expansion of companies, rise in annual orders/rides/shipments, expanding partnership with delivery agents and logistics companies.For More Information On The Research Report, Click on The Below Link: -Key Segments Covered: -By Market StructureOrganized MarketUnorganized MarketBy RegionsDelhi NCRBengaluruHyderabadMumbaiChennaiKolkataOther Regions (Pune, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Others)By Vehicle OwnershipOwned by Delivery AgentOwned by CompanyOthers (Partner with Third Party Logistics and Rental Companies)By Vehicle TypeBikesScooter & ScootyBy End User IndustryGrocery Delivery MarketFood Delivery MarketBike Taxi MarketE Commerce and Courier Delivery MarketCompanies CoveredBig BasketAmazon (Pantry and Fresh)GrofersSpencersBig BazaarMilkBasketDunzoSwiggyZomatoBox8FreshMenuRebel FoodsDominosRapidoOlaUberXpressbeesDTDCGatiE KartATSBluedartEcom ExpressShadowfaxDelhiveryLalamoveKey Target AudienceOnline Grocery Delivery CompaniesE-commerce and Courier CompaniesFood Delivery CompaniesBike Taxi CompaniesRide Hailing CompaniesTwo Wheeler OEMsInvestors and Venture CapitalistsIndustry AssociationsRegulatory BodiesTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period: FY’2014-FY’2020Forecast Period: FY’2020-FY’2025Key Topics Covered in the Report:-India Commercial Two Wheeler MarketIndia Commercial Two Wheeler IndustryCommercial Two Wheeler Market in IndiaCommercial Two Wheeler Industry in IndiaAutomobile Industry Sales analysis IndiaIndian Two Wheeler Market InsightsIndia Two Wheeler Commercial Vehicle MarketAutomobile Industry in Indiatwo-wheeler market share by leading manufacturerCommercial Two Wheeler Demand in IndiaCommercial Two Wheeler manufacturer in IndiaIndia Commercial Two Wheeler FleetBike Taxi Market Growth in IndiaReport on India Commercial Two Wheeler MarketIndia Organized Commercial Two Wheeler MarketIndia Unorganized Commercial Two Wheeler MarketIndia Commercial Two Wheeler Market End UsersTwo Wheeler Demand in Grocery Delivery IndiaTwo Wheeler Demand in Food Delivery MarketIndia Commercial Two Wheeler Target MarketImpact of COVID-19 on India Commercial Two Wheeler MarketRelated Reports by Ken Research:Contact Us: -Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249