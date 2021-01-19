Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
India Commercial 2 Wheeler Fleet is expected to cross 28.0 Mn by 2025 owing to rise in demand for Hyper local Deliveries

The report covers various aspects including the current scenario of Grocery Delivery, Food Delivery, Bike Taxi, E-Commerce & Courier Delivery Market in India.

INDIA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Commercial Two Wheeler Fleet owned by delivery agents is expected to dominate the market and capture ~80% market share. Followed by fleet owned by company and third party logistic companies.
• High Growth in Bike Taxi Market is expected to attract investment in existing companies and entry of new players.
• Online Grocery Delivery Penetration expected to cross 5% by the end of FY’2025

Majority of the Fleet Deployed in Tier I Cities: ~65% of the commercial two wheeler fleet is deployed in Tier I cities namely Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Companies deploying commercial two wheeler fleet are expanding their presence in Tier I cities by expanding partnerships with delivery agents, setting up dark stores and fulfilment centres across the cities.

Impact of COVID-19: Due to COVID-19 outbreak, people avoided crowded places and turned to online grocery shopping amid escalating fears leading to rise in demand for Online Grocery Orders thereby increasing the fleet deployed in grocery delivery across the country.

E Commerce & Courier Delivery Market also witnessed an increase in number of shipments during the pandemic as customers avoided stepping out for shopping and brought all the essential items online. Bike Taxi and Food Delivery Market witnessed a decline during this period as people avoided travelling and preferred using their personal vehicles.

Introduction of Drone Delivery: With technological developments expected in last mile delivery such as autonomous delivery, Ariel drones and other improvements, delivery agents would be able to maximise the number of orders fulfilled in one day. This would reduce company’s dependence on labour for last mile delivery.

According to the report by Ken Research titled “India Commercial Two Wheeler Market Outlook to 2025: Driven by Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Rise in Demand from Tier II & Tier III cities” Commercial Two Wheeler Fleet in India is expected to cross 28.0 Mn by the end of FY’2025 (as on 31st March, 2025). The industry is currently positioned to be in growth stage and the demand will continue to grow owing to change in customer shopping habits, rising internet penetration, regional expansion of companies, rise in annual orders/rides/shipments, expanding partnership with delivery agents and logistics companies.

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/india-commercial-two-wheeler-market-outlook-to-2025/395981-100.html

Key Segments Covered: -
By Market Structure
Organized Market
Unorganized Market

By Regions
Delhi NCR
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Mumbai
Chennai
Kolkata
Other Regions (Pune, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Others)

By Vehicle Ownership
Owned by Delivery Agent
Owned by Company
Others (Partner with Third Party Logistics and Rental Companies)

By Vehicle Type
Bikes
Scooter & Scooty

By End User Industry
Grocery Delivery Market
Food Delivery Market
Bike Taxi Market
E Commerce and Courier Delivery Market

Companies Covered
Big Basket
Amazon (Pantry and Fresh)
Grofers
Spencers
Big Bazaar
MilkBasket
Dunzo
Swiggy
Zomato
Box8
FreshMenu
Rebel Foods
Dominos
Rapido
Ola
Uber
Xpressbees
DTDC
Gati
E Kart
ATS
Bluedart
Ecom Express
Shadowfax
Delhivery
Lalamove

Online Grocery Delivery Companies
E-commerce and Courier Companies
Food Delivery Companies
Bike Taxi Companies
Ride Hailing Companies
Two Wheeler OEMs
Investors and Venture Capitalists
Industry Associations
Regulatory Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period: FY’2014-FY’2020
Forecast Period: FY’2020-FY’2025

