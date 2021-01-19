Maryland State Police Helicopter Hoists Victim Out Of Mountainous Area South

January 19, 2021

(MORGAN COUNTY, WV) – Maryland State Police rescued a victim who was injured by a falling tree Monday in West Virginia.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 5, based at Cumberland Airport was dispatched to Morgan County, West Virginia to hoist a victim who was injured by a falling tree. Due to the multiple sustained injuries, steep terrain and the extended extrication time by ground, Trooper 5 was requested to perform an aerial hoist rescue.

The helicopter crew configured Trooper 5 for an aerial hoist operation and arrived overhead. The pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into a steady hover position 180 feet above the rescue crews due to terrain and obstacles. A Trooper/Rescue Technician with medical equipment was lowered to the scene.

The Trooper/Rescue Technician assisted with patient stabilization. The Trooper/Rescue Technician then secured the patient into the rescue litter with the assistance from Morgan County EMS. Once the patient was ready to be hoisted, Trooper 5 repositioned and maneuvered the helicopter into a steady hover position 130 feet above the victim. The Trooper/Rescue Technician and the victim were hoisted up to the helicopter. Once the patient was secured inside the aircraft, Trooper 5 transitioned to its medevac role and transported the patient to UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center for further treatment.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970, and operates a fleet of ten (10) helicopters from seven (7) bases throughout Maryland on a 24/7/365 basis. Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement agencies.

