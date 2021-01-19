Amazon Based Small Business Owners Help Stop Cancer While Learning to Protect Their Businesses
Law firm donates Guides to Survival on Amazon for a Donation to Pediatric Cancer FoundationLONG BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C. announced today that small business owners can help fight cancer and learn how to protect their businesses by downloading the firm's newest edition of The Amazon Sellers' Guide to Suspensions & Reinstatements in exchange for a one dollar donation to the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation.
The Amazon Sellers’ Guide to Suspensions & Reinstatements helps small businesses from get-ting shut down by Amazon and, if Amazon shuts them down, get back into business quickly.
The Ty Louis Campbell Foundation funds research to identify better treatments and cures for childhood cancers. The firm has supported the foundation since 2012.
“Pediatric cancer is the number one cause of death by disease among children. The Ty Louis Campbell Foundation aims to improve survival rates” said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq. “Small businesses on Amazon can kids and themselves simultaneously: get needed info and at the same time make a donation in any amount.”
The Amazon Sellers’ Guide to Suspensions & Reinstatements provides invaluable information about selling products on Amazon obtained by the firm’s unauthorized & unorthodox tactics.
“We are eternally grateful to the firm for helping us improve the statistic that only one out of five children diagnosed with cancer will live to 30 years of age without chronic health problems,” said Dr. Louis Campbell, co-founder of the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation and father of Ty, the inspiration behind the foundation. “CJ was there for me when my son was diagnosed with brain cancer, and he has never failed to include the foundation in any opportunity that helps fulfill its mission.”
About Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C.
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to issues businesses face with Amazon. The firm has staff in New York, N. Carolina, Florida, Shenzhen & Hangzhou, China. Interested sellers can contact CJ at CJ@AmazonSellersLawyer.com, 212-256-1109 or at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.
CJ Rosenbaum
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall PC
+1 212-967-4214
CJR@AmazonSellersLawyer.com