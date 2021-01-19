World's First LGBTQ+ Meditation Courses LGBTQ+ Meditation Courses - crafted by the LGBTQ+ Community FISU Meditation Academy

We have crafted the world's first LGBTQ+ Meditation Course beginning on Sunday, 31st January 2021 at 2 PM GMT / 9 AM EST.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD'S FIRST DEDICATED MEDITATION COURSE FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY

We have crafted the world's first LGBTQ+ Meditation Course beginning on Sunday, 31st January 2021 at 2 PM GMT / 9 AM EST.

This 12 week course is built on our LGBTQ+ community meditators' profound and life changing experiences. Some of them are now teachers on this project to help spread the profound and life-transforming benefits of meditation to the LGBTQ+ community.

A perfect lockdown antidote!

There are many single meditation lessons and videos around the web for the community. Still, none are dedicated to taking you in a personal journey of self-discovery and strengthening over 12 weeks led by an LGBTQ+ instructor.

Ten live instructor-led sessions are delivered through our innovative course player integrated with Zoom, plus 45 self-paced study lessons via videos, audios and eBooks. The self-paced study lessons follow the course's path and deliver content relevant to the learner's experiences at this time.

Online Course Details and schedule: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course

Here are some of the many course benefits (an expanded version is on the site here: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course)

• Coming Out – Gain strength to make it a celebration of your identity

• Self Acceptance & Loving Yourself

• Calm, Relaxation & Peace of Mind – Stop Mind Chatter

• Improve Mental Health Well-Being especially through lockdown

• Overcoming Depression – Meditation is more effective than medication

• Dealing with and accepting those who are homophobic or transphobic and Bullying

• How to deal with negative people and their opinions

• Cultivate Compassion & Forgiveness

• Be who you want to be – Gender does not define you

• Greater Self-Esteem and Confidence

• Sharpen Concentration and accelerate Cognition

• Scene Influences - easier to steer away from "scene" influences

• How to avoid Addictions, Promiscuity, and Dependencies

All these subjects are covered within the course plus many others.

Testimonials from the LGBTQ+ Community are here: https://academy.fisu.org/course/lgbtq-meditation-course (scroll down to testimonial area).

Our Great Value Course Pricing:

The entire 12-week course cost is a reasonable GB £199/Euro €230/USD $260 – with concessions for unemployed.

Course Sessions take place on Sundays at 2 PM GMT / 9 AM EST

75 Minute Free Introductory Talks (obligatory to attend before enrolling) are regularly scheduled.

Languages: Future Courses will be taught in English, Spanish or Greek.

FISU Meditation is a non-profit organisation and registered educational charity that teaches the art of Meditation and Spiritual Unfoldment. UK Charity No:

1061185.

FISU does not have any employees worldwide, and it's teachers dedicate their time to help others as meditation has changed their lives and they want to help others change theirs.

FISU Meditation is lead by Guru Rajesh Ananda.

For more details, please contact:

FISU Meditation HQ, Marlborough Road, London, E4 9AL

Phone: Guru Rajesh Ananda Mobile: +447793 562103

Email: Rajesh.Ananda@fisu.org

Academy Online: academy.fisu.org

Main Website: www.fisu.org

Philosophy Life-Skills Website: www.gururajananda.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fisumeditation

Twitter: @rajeshananda

Instagram: @themeditation.guru

Platform: FISU's global operations run on the Salesforce.org platform, where it was the first meditation school to adopt the platform. The FISU Meditation Academy is integrated with Salesforce.