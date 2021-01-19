St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR / VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 1/18/21 at 2125 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 Whistlestop Way, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Buddy Covey
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Morgan Covey
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received information that Buddy Covey was currently violating an active Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed Buddy Covey violated the order, as well as court ordered Conditions of Release, and also had a warrant for his arrest for another count of violating an Abuse Prevention Order. Covey was taken into custody and lodged on lack of $1000 bail. Covey was also issued updated court ordered conditions of release and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 1/19/21.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/19/20 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: St. Johnsbury
BAIL: $1000 cash or surety
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.