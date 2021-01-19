St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 1/18/21 at 2125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 Whistlestop Way, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Buddy Covey

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: Morgan Covey

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received information that Buddy Covey was currently violating an active Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed Buddy Covey violated the order, as well as court ordered Conditions of Release, and also had a warrant for his arrest for another count of violating an Abuse Prevention Order. Covey was taken into custody and lodged on lack of $1000 bail. Covey was also issued updated court ordered conditions of release and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 1/19/21.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/19/20 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $1000 cash or surety

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.