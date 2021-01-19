Business Owner Joe Lisuzzo Running for District 30 State Senate Seat
30+ Year Businessman Will Bring a Fair and Balanced Voice to SenateLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long time Los Angeles business owner Joe Lisuzzo has decided to run for the District 30 State Senate Seat. UCLA grad and former owner of “Al Gelato” a successful restaurant and ice cream company in West LA on Robertson Blvd., is entering the March 2nd Special Election State Senate Race in District 30.
“I’m tired of seeing our restaurants, salons and many Small Businesses closing and leaving LA. Each year more of our citizens are on the street and crime is rising. The time is now for serious change and fresh leadership.”
Pivotal to Joe Lisuzzo’s campaign is revitalizing and safely reopening small businesses in Los Angeles which are the “lifeblood of our city and state.” Other platforms include the rising homeless crisis, improving the education of kids in our minority communities, improving veteran services, offering inclusionary support for families with special need issues, and improving the infrastructure of Los Angeles city streets and sidewalks.
“I believe that Americans can fix anything if we are inclusive and work together as a team. LA is filled with great people, but I need your vote NOW in order to make change happen.”
Lisuzzo is endorsed by Schwartz Bakery, a Kosher retail bakery and restaurant has been a Southern California landmark since 1954 and LYB Events, an all inclusive fashion show and red carpet that is inclusive of all backgrounds, ages, and sizes.
Special election mail in ballots will arrive in February with the vote taking place on March 2nd. For more information on Joe Lisuzzo’s platforms and how he will build a stronger Los Angeles visit https://www.joelisuzzo.com/
For interviews with candidate Joe Lisuzzo contact Kelli Schloemer 818-975-0391or by email kelli@imagineprgroup.com.
Kelli Schloemer
Imagine PR Group
+1 818-975-0391
kelli@imagineprgroup.com