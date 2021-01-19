St. Rose Parkway Paving Upgrades, Lane Closures January 19-29 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close two outside travel lane closures along westbound St. Rose Parkway (State Route 146) between the 215 Beltway and Interstate 15 in Henderson from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday, January 19 to 29, for crack filling maintenance repair.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.