2021 is The Year of Healing
LAGUNA HILLS , CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 31 December 2020, in his annual Divine dispensation to humanity, Louix proclaimed 2021 as The Year of Healing.
As the whole planet slowly heals and recovers from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Louix invites each of us to more fully commit and surrender to healing our own personal childhood wounds and to transforming the behavior patterns that no longer serve us. The positive, synergist impact of this will ripple into many areas of our lives.
To view and/or listen to Louix’s Divine dispensation, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bb9JuRPdLFw
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
As the whole planet slowly heals and recovers from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Louix invites each of us to more fully commit and surrender to healing our own personal childhood wounds and to transforming the behavior patterns that no longer serve us. The positive, synergist impact of this will ripple into many areas of our lives.
To view and/or listen to Louix’s Divine dispensation, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bb9JuRPdLFw
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
+1 888-288-3735
samantha@louix.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter