CLEARED4 and Digital Health Service Join Forces to Help People Return to “Normal” Lives

CLEARED4 and Digital Health Service combine to help fans of all sports and activities get back to enjoying the things they love.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4 a market leader in pandemic health & safety solutions, announced that the company has partnered with Digital Health Services to help organizations as they strive to safely reopen public spaces and venues. CLEARED4 provides individuals with a verifiable and privacy-preserving way to prove and share their Covid-19 vaccinations, test results, and health status in the wake of the pandemic.
Integration of the CLEARED4 platform with Digital Health Services’ nationwide business development teams will enable a rapid market deployment for travelers on flights, visitors staying in hotels, attendees of concerts, theatre, and sporting events, employees and students to return to their respective venues safely.
“We are excited to see how our platform has already been adopted by leading venues and organizations during 2020. As the pandemic continues well into 2021 and beyond, DHS can help us to reach many more organizations and reopen America for fun and normal life much faster,” said Ashley John Heather, President & COO of CLEARED4.
"At the start of the pandemic, many organizations used simple COVID-19 screenings, such as self-reported health surveys to support re-entry to workplaces and other institutions," said Todd Wallin, CEO of Digital Health Services. "Now, as testing becomes more widespread and vaccine distribution gets underway, the CLEARED4 platforms a game changer, allowing all Americans to resume life in a safe environment."
The CLEARED4 platform allows employers and venues to access employee’s and attendee’s test results and vaccine records in real-time from over 30,000 health providers, including Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and CVS. Once a vaccine is administered, an individual would be issued a verifiable health credential via the CLEARED4 platform they would use for any venue or business they are looking to enter.
Individuals control what they share, with whom, and for what purpose. Privacy is central to the solution, and the HIPAA compliant CLEARED4 solution allows individuals to maintain control of their personal health information and share it in a way that is secured, verifiable, and trusted. Individuals can share their health pass without requiring exposure of the underlying personal data used to generate the credential. The solution was developed to be flexible to an organization's unique needs.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted across 100+ organizations and venues including SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, AAA, Sun Chemicals, Middlesex Savings Bank, Suffolk County and Manhasset School District. CLEARED4 has issued over 1M Covid-free health passes since launching in April 2020.
About Digital Health Service
Digital Health Service, based in Dana Point, California has developed the plan to get business and society safely open. DHS is a sales-driven organization with a national network of industry experts across lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality, travel, sports and government. DHS has developed deep expertise in return-to-work solutions and will be combining their sales and business development teams with CLEARED4’s industry-leading health management platform to help reopen and reboot our economy, faster and safer.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is one of a suite of Covid-19 safety solutions from Chelsea Health Solutions, a NY company, enabling its clients to safely return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending platform that provides a higher level of safety where Covid-19 cases could occur and afflict other individuals. Pioneered from advanced technology, CLEARED4 includes advanced symptom monitoring, secure access control, automated contract tracing, Covid-19 testing and most recently, vaccination verification.
Chelsea Health Solutions launched the CLEARED4 platform in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and more recently launched additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 has issued over one million secure digital health passes, scanned at hundreds of locations across the US. CLEARED4 can be integrated into the reopening plan of a new client within 24 hours. For more information, visit www.Cleared4.org.
