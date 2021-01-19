EB5 Affiliate Network to Host Webinar on the 5 Things That Matter When Selecting an EB-5 Project for Investment
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN) invites interested EB-5 stakeholders to participate in its upcoming webinar on Thursday, January 21, 2021, to discuss best practices for EB-5 project selection. Registration is completely free, and participation is open to anyone who wishes to join. Click here to register now.
The EB-5 landscape is vast, with projects of all shapes and sizes across all 50 states. However eager a foreign investor may be to make an EB-5 investment and obtain a U.S. green card, they must conduct careful due diligence to select the EB-5 project that offers minimal immigration and financial risk. With a myriad of factors to consider, the selection process can prove daunting for many prospective investors.
To facilitate the selection process for new EB-5 investors, EB5AN founders Sam Silverman and Michael Schoenfeld leverage their knowledge and expertise from years of EB-5, financial, and real estate experience to select five key topics investors should consider in the EB-5 project selection process. Sam and Michael break down each topic, explaining why it is important, what benefits it offers to an EB-5 investor, and what questions investors should ask themselves when considering projects. Weaved together into professionally designed PowerPoint presentation, the webinar contains a wealth of information for prospective EB-5 investors.
“As long-time EB-5 professionals, we understand how complicated it can be to select the right EB-5 project for you and your investment needs,” says Sam. “We know what issues EB-5 investors are most likely to run into, so we decided to put together an informative webinar to guide prospective investors through the selection process and proactively address those issues before they arise. It’s our hope that prospective EB-5 investors leave our webinar with a clearer mind and more concrete plan to move forward with their EB-5 investment.”
Putting special care into selecting an EB-5 project is particularly important given the strict requirements of the EB-5 program. “An EB-5 investment isn’t like a regular investment,” Michael cautions investors. “You’re essentially investing in a U.S. green card, and in that sense, your potential return on investment is extremely high. But unlike with a regular investment, you have to consider immigration risk. Most EB-5 investors successfully obtain permanent resident status, but denials do happen, so prospective EB-5 investors must be vigilant. We hope our webinar facilitates this delicate process for investors.”
EB5AN is a successful EB-5 regional center operator with 14 USCIS-approved regional centers stretching across the United States. Offering regional center coverage of more than 20 states, EB5AN has helped countless foreign investors begin a new life in the United States under the EB-5 program. Over the years, EB5AN has worked with numerous project developers to establish high-quality EB-5 projects and has assisted countless investors throughout their EB-5 journey, helping them identify the best EB-5 projects for them and their goals.
