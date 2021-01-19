3rd Eye High Launches Female-Focused Subscription Service
Female-Owned Company Introduces CBD, Beauty and Wellness Box ServiceNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Eye High, a women-owned CBD, beauty and wellness subscription box company, is proud to launch subscription services. Each box, valued at over $175, is individually curated with seven cutting-edge products – both CBD and non-CBD – and designed to align with the seven chakras in the body. Subscribers will receive three subscription boxes per year and can choose between a $375 annual plan or a $35 monthly plan.
The 3rd Eye High concept was developed by four women who share a passion for the beauty, wellness and CBD industries, Tara Joseph, Mahja Sulemanjee, Gabby Mooney and Sydni Joseph. Every box features a unique, handpicked selection of brands and products in the CBD, wellness, beauty and lifestyle spaces. The 3rd Eye High team also plans to launch its own white label products within the next year.
“We are thrilled to provide this innovative, intuitive subscription service for women,” said Tara Joseph, CEO for 3rd Eye High. “Our thoughtfully created boxes will allow women to discover new products to improve their health and wellness, so that they look and feel their best.”
3rd Eye High works to blend the physical, mental and emotional well-being of women of all ages. The seven chakras in the human body are the main energy centers, and by unblocking each chakra, the mind and body become more closely aligned. Each 3rd Eye High subscription box will contain seven items that bring each of the chakras to life.
In addition to the subscription box service, 3rd Eye High will also offer subscribers unique virtual community events, starting in Nashville. Future engagements include informative health and wellness sessions, CBD cooking demonstrations and female-focused events. To subscribe to 3rd Eye High, visit www.3eyehigh.com/register.
###
About 3rd Eye High:
Based in Nashville, 3rd Eye High is a women-owned subscription box company focusing on women’s health, wellness, beauty and lifestyle. 3rd Eye High works to better the physical, mental and emotional well-being of women of all ages. Each 3rd Eye High box is uniquely curated and includes seven unique and niche products. For more information, visit www.3eyehigh.com
Anna Proctor
BRND House
+1 615-722-3052
anna@brndhouse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook