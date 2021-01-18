Detroit, Michigan Addiction Recovery Center Seeks Help for New Roof
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask the Messengers, a Detroit-based television show that helps residents recover from substance abuse, is asking supporters, community leaders, and good Samaritans to help with a new roof for the building where its show is filmed.
The Greater Love Christian Center in Detroit, Michigan, has rescued thousands of people from drug and alcohol addiction through its Ask the Messengers outreach. Now, the vital nonprofit needs rescuing itself.
“For years, we have patched, patched, and patched the roof,” said Ask the Messengers Executive Producer George Paige. “The latest patch didn’t work, and water is coming in from everywhere.”
All of Ask the Messengers services have come to a halt, including the weekly therapeutic television show, drug abuse and recovery programs, and regular prayer meetings that have served Detroit's most vulnerable population for years.
The Greater Love Christian Center has hosted 12 Step programs in the same building for more than a decade. The Center's mission is to provide education that supports drug use prevention and offer recovery assistance to those in need. Ask the Messengers allows the organization to reach more people with its life-saving message of hope.
"We're asking anyone who can to help us continue saving lives," Paige continues. “The families in our community need this resource. We don’t want to see more mothers, fathers, and children succumb to drug addiction when we know that we can help.”
Ask the Messengers is hosting a GoFundMe drive for the emergency roof replacement and to repair interior water damage. Donations are also accepted at askthemessengers.org.
Ask The Messengers is a nonprofit 501c3 television show that focuses on addiction prevention and recovery. The show is an outreach ministry of The Greater Love Christian Center in Detroit, Michigan. It airs every Sunday at 8 a.m. EST on TV20 Detroit WMYD. Learn more at askthemessengers.org.
Media Relations
Ask The Messengers
+1 313-207-6633
email us here