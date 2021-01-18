A Cheaper, high-quality and environmental friendly CPAP cleaner has been released by Vastmedic
This economical yet quality CPAP Cleaner will bring a huge impact to the current market."CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vastmedic has launched an economical CPAP cleaner that has both UV light and ozone sterilization methods.
For UV Light sterilization, the user is supposed to connect to USB, open the lid and put the CPAP mask into the chamber, close the lid and turn on the cleaner by pressing down the on/off button for three seconds until it beeps, an indication that the default UV light mode has been activated. The sterilization process will take five minutes with the cleaner going on a standby mode and indicating the green light and turning off automatically after ten minutes.
Ozone sterilization involves connecting to the USB, opening the lid and the inside seal cover, putting the CPAP mask into the chamber, and closing the lid. The cleaner is turned on by pressing the button for three seconds until it beeps. When the red light is on, briefly press the ON/OFF button again until you hear three beeps and the green light comes on. You now have successfully switched to the ozone sterilization modem which lasts for 30 minutes. When the ozone generator stops working, the fan continues to work for another 5 minutes. The switching off process is similar to UV sterilization. The cleaner comes with a full manual for reference.
While announcing the release of the product, John Davis, Vastmedic Product Manager, had this to say, “This economical yet quality CPAP Cleaner will bring a huge impact to the current market.” The CPAP cleaner operates with one touch, featuring a light that turns on when the disinfection cycle starts and automatically shuts off after five minutes of use. While observing that the CPAP cleaner is safe for everyone, the product manager said, “The CPAP cleaner will thoroughly clean your CPAP materials and other medical equipment by removing 99% of the bacteria in every disinfection cycle.” Apart from safety, the CPAP cleaner also comes with other superior features including its high compatibility with CPAP machines, versatility, and multifunctional use. It also scores highly as an affordable disinfectant and sanitizer.
As a supplier of common medical and personal care items, Vastmedic’s goal is to provide the most up-to-date and in-demand products to the public at competitive prices.
Dedicated to delivering the highest quality products with the best service and helping customers receive the care they deserve, Vastmedic has, over the years, been adapting to the constantly changing needs of the medical and healthcare industry.
“That's why we have more than 30% loyal return customers and lots of satisfied shopping experiences since we started,” said the company representative, while noting that they are one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry.
The product manager is optimistic about the future, and he promises that Vastmedic will make a big impact on some niche markets in 2021.
For more information about the products, visit: https://vastmedic.com/products/cpap-cleaner-and-sanitizer
