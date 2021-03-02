Amid national shortage of medical nitrile gloves, manufacturer steps up to offer solution
Alert Care is working with distributor Vastmedic to boost availability of powder-free nitrile exam gloves, available for distribution nationwide
Thanks to the vast and solid network and supply chain of Alert Care in China and Southeast Asia, we are able to offer quality medical nitrile gloves wherever they are greatly needed”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As medical clinics and hospitals worldwide grapple with a shortage of medical-grade nitrile exam gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic, one medical supply company is stepping up to offer a solution.
Alert Care is a leading producer and marketer of home healthcare products. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-based global medical supply distributor has been a leader in manufacturing high quality personal protective equipment (PPE). This includes medical nitrile gloves, which have been in high demand as the fight against the pandemic wages on.
As supplies of nitrile exam gloves dwindle at hospitals across the country, Alert Care worked to source a new supply of gloves from a reliable manufacturer certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with 510(k) clearance.
Alert Care’s medical-grade “Powder-Free Nitrile Exam Gloves” can be used in both commercial and home settings to protect hands from contaminants while working in an operating room or in food processing, household cleaning, industrial manufacturing, and more. The single-use, blue gloves are made from 100 percent latex and BPA-free nitrile. The gloves are puncture resistant and ambidextrous, with a finger thickness of 4 mil.
The gloves are available through Alert Care’s sole distributor Vastmedic (vastmedic.com), a U.S.-based home medical supply company and online retailer of high-demand personal care items.
“Thanks to the vast and solid network and supply chain of Alert Care in China and Southeast Asia, we are able to offer quality medical nitrile gloves wherever they are greatly needed,” said Luke Lee, a spokesperson for Alertcare. “We are confident that our distribution partner Vastmedic will get these gloves to the right places in no time, helping to end the nitrile exam glove shortage.”
For more than 35 years, Alert Care has been a trusted manufacturer of healthcare products designed to make life easier, healthier, and more comfortable. Their PPE products include examination gloves, three-ply ear loop face masks, non-contact infrared forehead thermometers, alcohol prep pads, hand sanitizer, and a variety of other face masks for adults and children.
Learn more about Alertcare at https://www.alertcare.com.
