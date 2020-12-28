Home medical supplies distributor offers high quality PPE to protect families from COVID-19
With a focus on quality control, Vastmedic LLC wants to bring the world's best PPE to consumers for use in their daily lives
We have tested the quality of everything we sell in advance to ensure our entire catalog of products is reasonably priced, high quality, and trustworthy”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the battle against COVID-19 carries on into the new year, one medical supplies distributor is building a robust line of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help consumers prevent the risk of coronavirus exposure in their daily lives.
Vastmedic LLC is a home medical supply company and online retailer of high-demand personal care items. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. company has ramped up sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality PPE for consumers, including disposable face masks for adults and children, cloth face masks, travel-size hand sanitizers, 75 percent alcohol prep pads, non-contact forehead thermometers, gloves, and much more.
Working closely with their global network of manufacturers, Vastmedic hopes to address inconsistencies in the caliber of PPE being sold directly to consumers. To control quality, company spokesperson Christopher Lee said they have contracted with carefully-vetted manufacturers to produce PPE based on stringent U.S. standards. They also sell their own line of high quality products.
“Americans continue to grapple with how to protect themselves in their daily lives as they find the current PPE options for home use disappointing on many levels,” Lee said. “As a professional medical supply distributor, we have been testing many products on the market and choose only the most trusted brands for our online marketplace. We take full responsibility for every item we produce.”
Lee said the average consumer is finding that available PPE options for home use are either overpriced, poorly made, or both.
“We have tested the quality of everything we sell in advance to ensure our entire catalog of products is reasonably priced, high quality, and trustworthy,” Lee said. “As the fight against coronavirus lingers on into the new year, our team remains committed to bringing Americans top-tier products to help them go about their daily lives safely at work and school, while shopping and traveling, and in their recreational activities.”
Vastmedic offers free shipping on orders over $50 and a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee on all products. Learn more at https://vastmedic.com. Follow the company on Facebook (@Vastmedicofficial), Twitter (@vastmedic) and Instagram (@vastmedic).
