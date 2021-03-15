South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in South Dakota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A Valuation of Your Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma anywhere in South Dakota we strongly encourage you to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in South Dakota we recommend you make an appointment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for possible treatments and we strongly encourage them to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss how to get the best possible financial compensation results. Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. For a Navy Veteran the process is a little easier because their discharge papers will indicate what ship, submarine or navy bases they were stationed at. This is incredibly important information.

"The most important information about asbestos exposure will typically come from the person with mesothelioma-because they should be able to recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. As an example, a Navy Veteran might recall how they were required to stay in a navy ship's engine room to maintain equipment or to perform maintenance. It is this specific type of information that can make a mesothelioma compensation claim more valuable to the person with this cancer or their family as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The South Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in South Dakota including communities such as Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Brookings, Watertown, Mitchell or Yankton. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in South Dakota we strongly recommend the following world class heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this amazing hospital. The Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in South Dakota include the US Navy, Ellsworth Air Force Base, power plants, agricultural workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, auto/truck brake technicians, and public utility workers.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma