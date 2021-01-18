Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
16 Million New Patients Covered for Stretta Therapy

Minimally Invasive Stretta Therapy Gains Momentum as HCSC BCBS Adds Coverage for 16 Million New Patients

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Additional Expanded Coverage for the Stretta Antireflux Procedure

Restech is pleased to announce that Stretta Therapy is now available to more reflux patients than ever before. Beginning on 02/01/2021, 16 million Blue Cross Blue Shield patients in Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Montana can be considered for the benefits of Stretta Therapy. This unprecedented expansion is a testament to the advocacy of our physicians, patients, and clinical outcomes - with recent studies suggesting that upwards of 90% of selected patient cohorts could benefit from Stretta Therapy.

HCSC’s BCBS coverage decision follows BCBS of North Dakota’s positive coverage determination and Palmetto GBA’s Medicare coverage in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. In addition, First Coast Service Options Inc provided a similar change in coverage determination for Medicare patients in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Private payers such as Highmark, and Medicare providers such as Novitas continue to cover Stretta Therapy.

Debra Krahel, President and CEO of Restech commented, “HCSC’s positive coverage determination and the addition of 16 million covered lives are the culmination of hard work from our team, our physicians, and the thousands of patients requesting a minimally invasive approach to reflux. Stretta provides a safe, effective alternative to medication and anatomy altering surgery with an impressive history of clinical documentation - we are gratified that insurance providers are responding to patient and physician demand. Coverage determinations, such as this, help fuel our growth as a company and represent an exceptional opportunity to our investors and shareholders.”

For further information about Stretta coverage, please contact our team at 1-800-352-1512 or write to us at contact@restech.com.

About the Procedure

Stretta Therapy is a minimally invasive, endoscopic procedure that significantly reduces GERD symptoms, allowing a majority of patients to eliminate or significantly decrease use of PPIs. In an outpatient setting, Stretta is per­formed in less than 45 minutes, allowing patients to return to normal activities the fol­lowing day.

Boasting not only exceptional patient satisfaction, Stretta is the only widely studied minimally invasive treatment option for GERD – and has been proven safe and effective in more than 40 clinical studies and 35,000+ procedures. Durability studies indicate that many patients experience significant and lasting symptom relief for up to 15 years or beyond. Restech acquired the Stretta procedure as part of its asset acquisition of Mederi Therapeutics in 2018.

About the Company

At Restech, we believe there is a better way to manage reflux. It all started in a meeting with Dr. Tom DeMeester who told our engineers a little secret: the market needs a pH sensor that works outside of the esophagus. Our team accepted the challenge and launched the first real-time sensor that could function accurately in a non-liquid environment. Since then, we’ve obsessed over reflux, ensuring we understand the ins and outs of the disease state and industry. Although it is highly complex, we are passionate about bringing simple, effective reflux solutions to patients and clinicians around the world. Our rapid growth reflects our dedication and passion - developing and seeking out new products across the diagnostic and therapeutic continuum.

Debra Krahel
Respiratory Technology Corporation dba Restech
+1 858-336-0999
email us here

