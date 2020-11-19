Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Expanded Coverage for the Stretta Antireflux Procedure

Restech is pleased to announce expanded coverage for our minimally invasive Stretta antireflux procedure.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restech is pleased to announce expanded coverage for Stretta, the minimally invasive endoscopic procedure that significantly reduces GERD, LPR, and associated symptoms. Millions of patients with Palmetto GBA Medicare in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia have gained access to the procedure. In addition, First Coast Service Options Inc provided a similar change in coverage determination for Medicare patients in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Palmetto GBA and First Coast Service Options Inc join longstanding Medicare providers including Novitas, in offering the Stretta procedure. Private payers such as CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield (Maryland and the District of Columbia) and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield (Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia) were recently augmented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Dakota. Veterans Administration patients nationwide have long had access to the Stretta Procedure.

Debra Krahel, President and CEO of Restech commented, “These coverage determinations are the culmination of hard work from our team, our physicians, and the thousands of patients requesting a minimally invasive approach to reflux. Stretta provides a safe, effective alternative to medication and anatomy altering surgery with an impressive history of clinical documentation - we are gratified that insurance providers are responding to patient and physician demand.”

For further information about Stretta coverage, please contact our team at 1-800-352-1512 or write to us at contact@restech.com.

About the Procedure

Stretta Therapy is a minimally invasive, endoscopic procedure that significantly reduces GERD symptoms, allowing a majority of patients to eliminate or significantly decrease use of PPIs. In an outpatient setting, Stretta is per­formed in less than 60 minutes, allowing patients to return to normal activities the fol­lowing day.

Boasting not only exceptional patient satisfaction, Stretta is the only widely studied minimally invasive treatment option for GERD – and has been proven safe and effective in more than 40 clinical studies and 35,000+ procedures. Durability studies indicate that many patients experience significant and lasting symptom relief for up to 15 years or beyond. Restech acquired the Stretta procedure as part of its asset acquisition of Mederi Therapeutics in 2018.

About the Company

At Restech, we believe there is a better way to manage reflux. It all started in a meeting with Dr. Tom DeMeester who told our engineers a little secret: the market needs a pH sensor that works outside of the esophagus. Our team accepted the challenge and launched the first real-time sensor that could function accurately in a non-liquid environment. Since then, we’ve obsessed over reflux, ensuring we understand the ins and outs of the disease state and industry. Although it is highly complex, we are passionate about bringing simple, effective reflux solutions to patients and clinicians around the world. Our rapid growth reflects our dedication and passion - developing and seeking out new products across the diagnostic and therapeutic continuum.

