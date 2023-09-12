Restech Partners with Nissha Medical Technologies to Double Production of Stretta Catheters in 2024
HOUTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Restech, a leader in innovative reflux solutions, is pleased to announce a major step forward in its mission to treat Reflux disease. Starting in the first quarter of 2024, Restech will double its production of Stretta Catheters, a groundbreaking medical technology aimed at addressing GERD symptoms and improving patients' quality of life. This expansion is made possible through a strategic collaboration with Sequel Special Products, a division of Nissha Medical Technologies (NMT).
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Nissha Medical Technologies," expressed Thomas Ball, Chief Commercial Officer of Restech. "Our dedication to enhancing reflux management aligns perfectly with NMT's commitment to patient well-being. In recent quarters we have experienced sharply increasing demand for the Stretta solution. Nissha’s diligence and commitment will not only accelerate our growth, but enable us to empower more patients and clinicians globally with an effective, minimally invasive solution. Like many companies in the med-device space, Restech has suffered from the post-COVID global supply chain disruption. This partnership not only radically enhances production capacity but also alleviates supply chain delays."
Restech's history is rooted in a commitment to refining reflux management. The company's journey began when it recognized the need for a pH sensor that operates outside the esophagus. Through relentless dedication and collaboration, Restech pioneered the first real-time sensor functioning accurately in a non-liquid environment. Today, Restech continues to explore new reflux-aligned products and technologies across the diagnostic and therapeutic spectrum.
The Stretta Procedure, a minimally invasive endoscopic approach, is at the heart of Restech's contributions to reflux care. This innovative therapy effectively reduces GERD symptoms, enabling many patients to reduce or eliminate their reliance on PPIs. Completed in under 45 minutes in an outpatient setting, the Stretta Procedure allows patients to resume normal activities quickly.
"NMT is proud to collaborate with Restech in this endeavor," stated Tariq Abalis, VP of Business Development at Nissha Medical Technologies. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare solutions and improving patient outcomes. Restech's dedication to developing innovative reflux solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to advance healthcare technology.”
The collaboration between Restech and Nissha Medical Technologies signifies a significant stride toward enhancing patient care worldwide. This partnership underscores Restech's dedication to simplifying reflux solutions for patients and clinicians alike.
For media inquiries and further information about Restech's collaboration with Nissha Medical Technologies, please contact:
Lauren Fisk
Marketing Manager
Restech
marketing@restech.com
858-673-3700
About Nissha Medical Technologies (NMT):
NMT, headquartered in Buffalo, New York, is a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technology solutions. With a century of history, NMT operates cutting-edge production facilities and is committed to patient care with uncompromising integrity.
About Restech:
Restech is dedicated to transforming reflux management. With a focus on innovation and patient care, Restech's solutions are reshaping the landscape of reflux diagnostics and therapies. The Stretta Procedure, acquired through Restech's asset acquisition of Mederi Therapeutics in 2018, is a hallmark of its commitment to patient well-being.
