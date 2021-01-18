Harris Institute Roaring Into The Twenties
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020 Harris Institute alumni won or were nominated for a record 146 awards, including Emmy, Golden Reel, Canadian Country Music, Juno, Canadian Screen and SOCAN Awards, among others.
“Alumni are receiving increasing awards in every area of the music industry”, says the college’s president John Harris. “It is exciting to see the results of our remarkable faculty. Harris institute has the highest percentage of award winning faculty of any school with over 50% having won industry awards for what they teach”.
Past and current faculty include Ron Scribner (legendary booking agent), Dr. Eric McLuhan (internationally acclaimed media theorist), Jack Richardson (Canada’s most honoured record producer), Ian Thomas (award winning singer/songwriter), Scott Richards (music industry executive), Terry Brown (award winning producer), Jane Harbury (award winning music publicist), Martin Pilchner (internationally acclaimed studio designer), Bob Roper (music industry executive), Doug McClement (award winning audio engineer), Liz Janik (award winning radio programmer), Andy Hermant (founder world renowned Manta Sound), Yuri Gorbachow (award winning sound editor), among others.
In September 2021 a record eleven Harris graduates will start degree programs on full scholarships at the University of the West of Scotland.
For a 7th year in 2020 the college ranked ‘Best School of its Kind’ in the Media Arts Education Report. It was previously featured in Billboard Magazine’s ‘ Top 11 Schools’ and Mix Magazine’s ‘Audio Education’s Finest’.
In 2020 Harris Institute became the only post secondary school in North America to achieve a 90.91% ‘Employment Rate in Field of Study’ and 5 annual 0% ‘Student Loan Default Rates.
The one-year Audio Production Program and Arts Management Program start on March 22, July 19 and November 8, 2021.
For more information:
John Harris, President
416.367.0178
john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com
John Harris
