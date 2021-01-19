THE INVESTORS COLISEUM LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST CHANNEL ON ANCHOR NAMED "THE PODIUM PODCAST"
" I am extremely pleased with the outpouring of requests, suggestions, and overall interest from our subscribers, followers, and industry professionals to create this podcast platform".”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that after a month of solidifying and booking future guests, we have created and launched our new podcast platform for the listening public. Our subscribers, followers, and investment professionals have indicated an incredible appetite for us to create an informative platform, that allows our listeners the opportunity to listen, interact, and become informed on topics they care about, from the professionals.
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
About The Investors Coliseum "Podium Podcast".
The Podium Podcast will concentrate its efforts on bringing & providing content & context on investment industry topics that are important to our listeners from investment/Issuer professionals. Through conversation, newsworthy developments, and our valued industry professional guests, we will get various perspectives and opinions from industry professionals who join us on the Podcast. We will continuously hear from CEO’s, Portfolio Managers, Analysts, Social Media Influencers, just to name a few who will help to enlighten our listeners.
EPISODE 1: "Cannabis 3.0 and Beyond."
Please visit our podcast website on Anchor for current and future episodes:
https://anchor.fm/the-investors-coliseum
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
The Company's website, https://theinvestorscoliseum.com please visit us and subscribe, as we add other Featured Companies on a continuous basis !!
About PCM and The Investors Coliseum
We work to achieve your key investor relations goals through a multi-faceted approach including an effective strategy, tactical execution, thoughtful advice, and ongoing communication. With 30 plus years of experience in the Canadian Capital Markets and Investor Relations arena, we understand that (now more than ever) the accurate and timely dissemination of information is critical to the investing public. The Investors Coliseum is a dynamic new way for investors to acquire accurate and timely information on public and private companies and their related industries and sectors. By bringing exciting new equity opportunities and companies into the Coliseum, our goal is to provide a top-level of communication between themselves and the investing public.
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., it's subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.
