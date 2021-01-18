Rappahannock River View Estate Home set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Conveniently located only 1 hour from Richmond & Fredericksburg and 1 hour 45 minutes from the DC Beltway, this home will make a wonderful primary residence, river get away or Airbnb. ”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction from the Estate of Martha Ann Bareford of a 5 bedroom 2 bath home with Rappahannock River view and access in Tappahannock, VA on Friday, January 29 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been entrusted by the Bareford Estate to market and sell this desirable home located just off of the majestic Rappahannock River in historic Tappahannock, VA, said Nicholls. “Conveniently located only 1 hour from Richmond & Fredericksburg and 1 hour 45 minutes from the DC Beltway, this home will make a wonderful primary residence, river get away or Airbnb. Bid your price and continue to make memories!”
“514 E. Gwynnfield Road, Tappahannock, VA, is a well built one owner 5 bedroom 2 bath brick/vinyl sided home with a walk-out basement on a .34± acre lot one block off the Rappahannock River in Essex County, VA. An adjacent .36± acre lot with a 2 bay garage and boat/RV storage will convey with the home,” said Mr. Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator. “Rappahannock River access is available via community boat ramp/dock.”
“The property’s highlights include a desirable location in the Gwynnfield neighborhood of Tappahannock, VA with Rappahannock River view from the front yard. This home measures 1,718± finished sq. ft. above grade and 896± sq. ft. unfinished walk-out basement,” said Strauss.
The property’s features include an eat-in kitchen with hand made cabinets and conveying appliances, living room with a fireplace (wood stove insert), sun room, office and attic noted Strauss.
Other noteworthy features include:
• Washer/dryer hook-ups on main floor & basement
• Hardwood flooring (with carpet)
• Front & rear porches
• Asphalt driveway
• Fencing
• Public water & private septic
• Golf cart friendly community
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com