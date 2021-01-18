Extreme Competition Among The Top Logistics Players In Ksa In Transportation And Other Services Of Logistics Market.
The Report covers various companies Bahri Logistics, NAQEL, Almajdouie, Tamer logistics, DB schenker warehouses count, Market Share, Revenue, fleet size trucks.SAUDI ARABIA ( KSA ), January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Logistics denotes to the entire process of managing how resources are obtained, stored, and transported to their final destination. Logistics management involves identifying prospective distributors and suppliers and formative their effectiveness and approachability. Nonetheless, the logistics is the management of the course of things between the point of origin and the point of intake in order to meet desires of customers or corporations. The market of international logistics is having a momentous growth with growing requirement of several goods across the world. Logistics involves the transportation and warehousing, which is commenced by the logistics provider for the competent and effective delivery. Foremost companies are primarily aiming on the specific industry segments such as high-tech machines, automobile segment, pharmaceutical sector and several other high revenue generators.
Whereas, logistics industry in KSA is one of the foremost logistics markets in the world after UAE and is projected to be the coming transshipment hub for Asian, African, and European regions, given the satisfactory location of KSA. Growth in the industry has been encouraged owing to the high affluence of doing business and ranked 89th position in the Globe.
The industry is registered by Sea and land freight Movements considering the robust position in Oil Exports and import Dependency for all the Indispensable Products too. The country has robust trade relations with the Asian countries, European countries, and the US. Land freight is frequently common with UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, and Egypt. Air freight is moderately expensive than any other Mode and is frequently used for Express Shipments. The KSA also has a durable warehousing market segment where the real estate players are chartering out their space to logistics organizations and Captive players for lengthier durations. Warehouses are strenuous in areas of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar due to the high population and presence of Seaports. The Courier, Express, and Parcel market is propelled by growth in Last-Mile deliveries and the E-Commerce sector in the country.
Outsourcing to be Key Market Trend
The foremost growth in the usage of logistics services outsourced across the region has led to market growth. Increasing imports and exports, together with the mammoth requirement for logistics services, are propelling producers to trade worldwide as a result of economic growth and urbanization. The logistics infrastructure is developed to satisfy the demand of additional logistics characteristics utilizing the IT to ensure smooth data flows from one foundation to the next. This aspect augments requirement in the global logistics market to a prodigious extent.
Competition Overview
The competition in the Logistics space in KSA can be separated on the basis of dissimilar service segments involving Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics (Warehousing), and Express Delivery.
The Domestic and International players such as Bahri Logistics, Kanoo Terminal, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, DHL, Agility were acknowledged to be dominant when it comes to Air Freight and Sea Freight, as they are accompanying with some big Groups/Conglomerates or have a sturdy brand name in the Global Market for their quality services. The Local Domestic Transporters register the Road freight Market on the basis of the form of fleets, number of trucks, Prices, delivery durations, and many more
While the International Express market across KSA is concentrated among foremost worldwide players such as DHL, FedEx, and more, the Domestic Express market is more scrappy but is strongly registered by NAQEL express, SMSA Express, Saudi Post, ESNAD express, and more around Saudi Arabia logistics Market.
Future Growth
The logistics segment in KSA is predicted to grow in the future with a dip during 2020 owing to lockdown for few days that disrupted the Imports and Export Movements by all Modes which is predicted to review back during 2021. Logistics Companies are increasing and updating fresh technologies such as RFID tags, WMS, Fleet Management Software's, Blockchain, and ASRS at nominal prices to win their clients by delivering quality services and enhancing customer experience and improve the service quality. The pharma logistics sector and the e-commerce logistics segment are predicted to drive growth in the future, given the expected increase in medical products requirements post COVID-19 and the increasing penetration of e-commerce around the country.
