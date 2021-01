Saudi Arabia Passenger Automotive Market, Domestic Car Manufacturing, KSA Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry

KSA Automotive Industry Outlook Cover Image KSA Automotive Industry Outlook Infographic

KSA Automotive Industry set to grow @ 12% amidst VISION 2030 program enabling domestic manufacturing & penetration of technology leading to automation.

Chinese carmaker Chery eyes Saudi Arabian market. Despite the repercussions of the pandemic for the automotive sector, Chery witnessed increased demand since the beginning of 2019, as the company launched its latest models designed with more presentable external frames and attractive interior compartments, and equipped with the latest technological features to meet the aspirations of diverse target groups in the Saudi market.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the sales of cars online and convinced a growing number of customers to avoid showrooms for future purchases.IT Spending in Automotive Market to See Huge Growth By 2025 to enable precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics.Saudi Government's Vision 2030: Under the Vision 2030, the KSA government aims for OEMs to produce 300,000+ vehicles in the country between 2020 & 2030. Saudi Vision 2030 aims to reduce dependence on oil exports highlight the potential for growth of logistics industry in future. Large investments in road infrastructure under Saudi Vision 2030, a 680 Km Saudi-Oman highway and the UAE-Saudi Mafraq-Ghuwaifat International Highway underway contribute to the growth of the logistics industry.Technological Advancements and Innovations to Drive the Operational Efficiencies: Rising adoption of technologies such as RFID, Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System and others modules enabling SAP and other ERP based integration by Car Dealerships, Car Workshops, Spare Parts Retailers & Rental Companies in Saudi Arabia is leading to improved cost efficiency within their operations. Companies have started adopting these technologies to have an edge over other players in the automotive market in the country.Development of Domestic Automotive Industry via Skill Enhancement: Digital Skill Training & Labor Quality Enhancement program will provide more than 600,000 students & 11,000 male and female teachers with programming training to aid digitization. This will support both teachers & students in various institutes, providing highly skilled Saudi national labor to enhance quality of operations. This will further help in strengthening the car manufacturing industry across the country which aims to attract Saudi and foreign investments, increase exports, provide job opportunities, and contribute to economic diversification as part of Vision 2030 Vision.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " KSA Automotive Industry Outlook to 2025 – Focus on Technology Adoption & Trends for Dealers, Distributors, Spare Parts Suppliers, Fleet and Leasing Companies and Car service providers)" observed that there is vast opportunity to disrupt the traditional & conservatively operating automotive Industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The report discussed the current technology adoption amongst the various segments of players such as Importers, Distributors, Spare Part Dealers, Dealerships, Workshops, car Spas, Rental & Leasing Players amongst more.The report further analyzed each segment in detail, providing a brief overview along with market size, segmentation, competition analysis, trends, developments & future analysis of various segments, focusing keenly on entity relationships & business models.These segments are then further analyzed to gain a better understanding of the ERP & CRM modules required to pave the way for digitization amidst the industry across KSA.Key Segments Covered:KSA Imports & Sales Industry (Distributors & Dealerships)Import & Export AnalysisCompetition Analysis of Major OEM BrandsFuture Trends & Developments & Growth FactorsKSA Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts & Service IndustrySpare parts IndustryAftermarket Service IndustryCompetition Analysis of Major Players via Cross Comparisons & Heat MapsKSA Automotive Leasing & Rental IndustryKSA Rental Industry (Market Size, Competition & Segmentation)KSA Leasing Industry (Market Size, Competition & Segmentation)Impact of Covid-19 on KSA Automotive IndustryImpact of Covid 19 on KSA Automotive IndustryMobility Industry looks forward to Utilize Digital PlatformsPost Covid KSA Automotive Industry OutlookTechnology Adoption & Usage Trends in KSA Automotive IndustryOverview of IndustryKSA Automotive Technology Trends, Adoption & RecommendationsKey Target AudienceKSA Car DealershipsKSA Automotive IndustryKSA Automotive WorkshopsKSA Spare Parts RetailersKSA Automotive Logistic Service ProvidersKSA Car Rental PlayersKSA Car Leasing PlayersKSA ERP Service ProvidersKSA Technology ConsultantsKSA Foreign Relation MinistryKSA Customs DepartmentKSA Ports AuthorityKSA Automotive IndustryKSA Imports & Export AuthorityKSA Hardware Technology ManufacturersKSA Software Technology ManufacturersKSA Cloud Storage Providing EnterprisesKSA Public InstitutionsTime Period Captured in the Report:• Historical Period: 2014-2019• Forecast Period: 2019-2025Companies Mentioned:Importers/Car DealershipAbdul Latif Jameel MotorsAlmajdouie AutomotiveWallan Trading Co.Mohamed Yousuf Naghi MotorsHaji Husain Alireza & Co.(Mazda, MAN, Aston Martin)Nissan PetrominManahil InternationalAljomaih Automotive CompanyUniversal Motors AgenciesKia Al JabrAl Yemni MotorsAlissa Universal Motors Co.Bakhashab Brothers Co.Alesayi Motor CompanyAl Jazirah Vehicles AgencyJuffali Automotive CompanySpare Part Retailers/WholesalersBalubaidBarik InternationalBabatin Auto PartsSpeeroJuffali Auto Parts Company (JAPCO)SamacoM S Almeshri & Bros Co.AL-OLIAH Auto Spare PartsDelmon Group of CompaniesSNAMUbuyMunif Al Nahdi Group (Mize)OdiggoAccidomBawazeer Auto PartsBin sahibAHQ PartsDanya Auto PartsRezayat AutomotiveSaudi Parts Center Company (Al Khorayef Group)Aftermarket Service ProvidersBranded WorkshopsAutoFixSAC MotorCastrolBEC (Best Engine Centre)Sheikh Center (SKBMW)Abu Jihad Car Maintenance CenterAc Delco Service CentresTyre Plus3M Authorized CentreMizeAdinLubCar SpaCar HubEzhalhaPetromin ExpressAuto HubExxon MobilAutoworldCastrol Branded WorkshopsShell FastlubeFuchs OneNAFTZiebartGrease MonkeyQuick Car ServiceMorniAgency RepairSamacoUnited Motors Express Service LaneAl JazeeraRenaultKia MotorsFast Auto TechnicMohammed Yousaf Naghi MotorsPorscheLand RoverQuick laneNissan PetrominHaji Husain Alireza & Co.Universal Motors AgenciesAljomaih Automotive Company Ltd.Alesayi MotorsAl Yemni MotorsAlissa Universal Motors Co.Bakhashab Brothers CoAl Juffali & Brothers Automotive Ltd.Wallan HyundaiUn-Organized/ Independent PlayersMiddle East Auto ServicesCarzzoneGerman CentreCartechAlod HaibAl-Aruba SinnaiyahSaudi Chinese Vehicle RepairAl Shamel Car Maintenance CenterAl Nafie Car Maintenance WorkshopAlsajow Center for Car MaintenanceRed CarSaudi Egyptian Center for Car MaintenanceSRT 8Al Bayan Car MaintenanceMujahid Garage1 Check Car Services (One Examination Workshop)Saudi radiatorsGlobal Auto MaintenanceMohammed Al- Tkhais Abu RakanAnwar Al Mamlaka CenterQuick Cars ServiceBest Corner Car MaintenanceAmerican Diamond Specialist CenterCars electricity and air conditioningBadr Sentop workshop BSTGrace Monkey (International Company)Super Service Auto CenterXEOEXGerman CentreAutoGardRental & Leasing IndustryRental PlayersBudget rent a carTheeb rent a carAl Wefaq rent a carAutoworld rent a carKey rent a carAvis rent a carHanco rent a carSamara rent a carHertz rent a carAutorent a carLeasing PlayersFord AljazirahBudget Rent a CarUniversal MotorsAl JomaihBest rent a carAl Tayyar rent a carEnterprise rent a carHanco rent a carTheeb rent a carShary rent a carERP & CRM Providing Technical ConsultantsBritehouseTechedgeSaudi Business MachineTyconzAccentureTata Consultancy ServicesTech MahindraHCLUnitransNTT DataDeloitteCDK ConnectSeidorWiproFor more information on the research report, refer to below link:Key Topics Covered in the Report:Chevrolet Car Sales Saudi ArabiaGMC Car Sales Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Auto Finance MarketAbdul Latif Jameel Car SalesAbdul Latif Jameel Car Market ShareAljomaih Automotive Car SalesAljomaih Automotive Car Market ShareAl Jazirah Car Sales Saudi ArabiaAl Jazirah Car Market ShareUnited Motors Car Sales Saudi ArabiaUnited Motors Car Market ShareUniversal Motors Car Sales Saudi ArabiaUniversal Motors Car Market ShareSaudi Arabia Car CompetitionOnline Car Sales Saudi ArabiaOnline Summary Report Saudi ArabiaOnline Used Car Models Saudi ArabiaCovid-19 Impact on KSA Automotive IndustrySaudi Arabia Automotive Industry OverviewSaudi Arabia Imports & Sales Industry (Distributors & Dealerships)Automotive Imports & Sales Industry Ecosystem, KSAValue Chain Analysis of KSA Automotive Imports & SalesAnnual Automotive Imports Traffic for Major KSA PortsAnalysis of Imported Goods & Major Countries Importing in KSAValue & Volume of Vehicles Imported, KSASegmentation of Imports on the basis of Vehicle Type, KSAAutomotive Vehicle Manufacturing Clusters Analysis, KSANew Motor Vehicle Sales, KSAMarket Segmentation of Automotive Sales on the basis of Region, KSADemographics of KSA Citizens Supporting Automotive Industry, (2019)Segmentation of Vehicle Sales on the basis of Brands & Vehicle Type, KSAMarket share of International OEMs in New Vehicle Sales, KSA (2019)Competition Analysis of Automotive Imports & Sales Industry, KSA (2019)Profiles of Major Dealerships & DistributorsBusiness Model & Revenue Stream of Importers/Distributors/DealershipsTrends & Developments in Automotive Vehicle IndustryFuture of Imports & SalesKSA Automotive Aftermarket Spare Parts & Service IndustryKSA Aftermarket Industry EcosystemAftermarket Spare Parts IndustryKSA Aftermarket Service IndustryFuture Trends of Aftermarket Spare Parts & Service IndustryKSA Automotive Leasing & Rental IndustryMacroeconomic Overview of the Rental & Leasing IndustryKSA Automotive Leasing (Long Term) IndustryKSA Rental Impact of Covid 19 on KSA Automotive IndustryMobility Industry looks forward to Utilize Digital PlatformsPost Covid KSA Automotive Industry OutlookTechnology Adoption & Usage Trends in KSA Automotive IndustryOverview of IndustryKSA Automotive Technology Trends, Adoption & RecommendationsFor more information on the research report, refer to below link: