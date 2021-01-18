Saudi Arabia Passenger Automotive Market, Domestic Car Manufacturing, KSA Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry
KSA Automotive Industry set to grow @ 12% amidst VISION 2030 program enabling domestic manufacturing & penetration of technology leading to automation.SAUDI ARABIA ( KSA ), January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese carmaker Chery eyes Saudi Arabian market. Despite the repercussions of the pandemic for the automotive sector, Chery witnessed increased demand since the beginning of 2019, as the company launched its latest models designed with more presentable external frames and attractive interior compartments, and equipped with the latest technological features to meet the aspirations of diverse target groups in the Saudi market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the sales of cars online and convinced a growing number of customers to avoid showrooms for future purchases.
IT Spending in Automotive Market to See Huge Growth By 2025 to enable precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics.
Saudi Government’s Vision 2030: Under the Vision 2030, the KSA government aims for OEMs to produce 300,000+ vehicles in the country between 2020 & 2030. Saudi Vision 2030 aims to reduce dependence on oil exports highlight the potential for growth of logistics industry in future. Large investments in road infrastructure under Saudi Vision 2030, a 680 Km Saudi-Oman highway and the UAE-Saudi Mafraq-Ghuwaifat International Highway underway contribute to the growth of the logistics industry.
Technological Advancements and Innovations to Drive the Operational Efficiencies: Rising adoption of technologies such as RFID, Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System and others modules enabling SAP and other ERP based integration by Car Dealerships, Car Workshops, Spare Parts Retailers & Rental Companies in Saudi Arabia is leading to improved cost efficiency within their operations. Companies have started adopting these technologies to have an edge over other players in the automotive market in the country.
Development of Domestic Automotive Industry via Skill Enhancement: Digital Skill Training & Labor Quality Enhancement program will provide more than 600,000 students & 11,000 male and female teachers with programming training to aid digitization. This will support both teachers & students in various institutes, providing highly skilled Saudi national labor to enhance quality of operations. This will further help in strengthening the car manufacturing industry across the country which aims to attract Saudi and foreign investments, increase exports, provide job opportunities, and contribute to economic diversification as part of Vision 2030 Vision.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "KSA Automotive Industry Outlook to 2025 – Focus on Technology Adoption & Trends for Dealers, Distributors, Spare Parts Suppliers, Fleet and Leasing Companies and Car service providers)" observed that there is vast opportunity to disrupt the traditional & conservatively operating automotive Industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The report discussed the current technology adoption amongst the various segments of players such as Importers, Distributors, Spare Part Dealers, Dealerships, Workshops, car Spas, Rental & Leasing Players amongst more.
The report further analyzed each segment in detail, providing a brief overview along with market size, segmentation, competition analysis, trends, developments & future analysis of various segments, focusing keenly on entity relationships & business models.
These segments are then further analyzed to gain a better understanding of the ERP & CRM modules required to pave the way for digitization amidst the industry across KSA.
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/ksa-automotive-industry-outlook-to-2025/401374-100.html
