Westminster// DUI #2/ Domestic Assault/ Reckless Endangerment/ Cruelty to a Child

CASE#: 21B100235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marina Pacilio
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/16/2021 at approximately 2126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Senna Road, Cavendish, VT
VIOLATION: DUI#2, Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Patrick Harkins
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in
Westminster responded to a reported family fight on Senna Road in the Town of
Cavendish, VT (Windsor County). Investigation revealed Patrick Harkins had
assaulted multiple family members and had operated his vehicle while under the
influence of alcohol. Harkins was arrested and transported to the Westminster
State Police Barracks for processing. The court ordered conditions of release
and for Harkins to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on
01/19/2021 to answer the above stated charges. He was later lodged at SSCF.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2021 @ 1330 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
