Westminster// DUI #2/ Domestic Assault/ Reckless Endangerment/ Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  21B100235          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Marina Pacilio                                  

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600            

 

DATE/TIME: 01/16/2021 at approximately 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Senna Road, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: DUI#2, Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Harkins                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in

Westminster responded to a reported family fight on Senna Road in the Town of

Cavendish, VT (Windsor County).  Investigation revealed Patrick Harkins had

assaulted multiple family members and had operated his vehicle while under the

influence of alcohol.  Harkins was arrested and transported to the Westminster

State Police Barracks for processing.  The court ordered conditions of release

and for Harkins to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on

01/19/2021 to answer the above stated charges. He was later lodged at SSCF.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2021 @ 1330 hours            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

