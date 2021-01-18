Rutland Barracks / DUI - crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B400197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/17/2021 / 1317 hours
STREET: Dam Rd
TOWN: Chittenden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Casey Dr
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cloudy / Cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Vincent I. Trzcinski
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: GM
VEHICLE MODEL: Hummer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dale J. Wrightson
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/17/21 at 1317 hours Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks responded to the intersection of Dam Rd and Casey Dr, in the Town of Chittenden for a 2 car, motor vehicle crash. Moderate damage, and no injury. Witnesses reported the at-fault vehicle left the scene.
Upon investigation, troopers located the at-fault vehicle at a nearby residence and identified the operator as Vincent I. Trzcinski (57) of Chittenden. Trzcinski showed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI. Trzcinski was processed at the Rutland State Police barracks and released on a citation to appear in Rutland District Court on 2/8/21 at 10 hours, to answer the charge of DUI, Leaving the Scene of a crash, and Careless Negligent Operation.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2021 - 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.