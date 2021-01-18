Rutland Barracks / DUI - crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B400197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/17/2021 / 1317 hours

STREET: Dam Rd

TOWN: Chittenden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Casey Dr

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy / Cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Vincent I. Trzcinski

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: GM

VEHICLE MODEL: Hummer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dale J. Wrightson

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/17/21 at 1317 hours Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks responded to the intersection of Dam Rd and Casey Dr, in the Town of Chittenden for a 2 car, motor vehicle crash. Moderate damage, and no injury. Witnesses reported the at-fault vehicle left the scene.

Upon investigation, troopers located the at-fault vehicle at a nearby residence and identified the operator as Vincent I. Trzcinski (57) of Chittenden. Trzcinski showed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI. Trzcinski was processed at the Rutland State Police barracks and released on a citation to appear in Rutland District Court on 2/8/21 at 10 hours, to answer the charge of DUI, Leaving the Scene of a crash, and Careless Negligent Operation.

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2021 - 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.